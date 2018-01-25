Former detective testifies that Baltimore Police gun unit was tipped off to investigations into its misconduct

Former Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force Det. Maurice Ward testified Thursday that his unit learned in advance of investigations into their misconduct through a “source” in internal affairs as well as a sergeant at the training academy.

Ward said Detective Marcus Taylor, who is one of two officers standing trial on racketeering charges, learned from his internal affairs source that the unit was under investigation for its use of overtime, and that their phones and vehicles were being tracked.

He also said his supervisor, Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, told the officers that Sgt. Ryan Guinn, an officer at the agency’s training academy, had informed Jenkins that federal agents had come to visit him about two detectives in the unit being under federal investigation for stealing and dealing drugs. He did not mention a tip from a city prosecutor, which federal authorities have referred to multiple times in court papers.

Ward is one of four officers charged in the federal case who have pleaded guilty and are expected to testify against their colleagues. Ward’s testimony Tuesday outlined astonishing misconduct: He said the officers stole thousands of dollars and drugs, used illegal GPS tracking devices to track targets, pretended to be federal agents, and carried BB guns to plant on people.

He said the officers would drive up on groups of men, slam on the brakes and pop open their doors, for no reason other than to see if anyone would run. Those who fled were pursued, detained and searched. Ward also said that Jenkins profiled so-called “dope boy cars” — cars he believed were likely to be driven by drug dealers — and pulled them over under invented circumstances, and also stopped males wearing bookbags. Jenkins also pleaded guilty in the case.

Ward outlined additional misconduct Thursday, saying he and Taylor once conducted a “trash run” on a home in preparation of obtaining a search warrant. They found marijuana residue in the target’s trash, but realized the trash can belonged to another resident. They proceeded anyway with submitting an affidavit for a search warrant falsely claiming the drugs had been found in the target’s trash can.

Defense attorneys worked to poke holes in Ward’s account, and question his motives. One of Taylor’s attorneys, Christopher Nieto, expressed disbelief at Taylor’s account of discarding $20,000 in stolen money along a wooded path behind his home. Taylor testified that he was uncomfortable having such a large amount of stolen funds.

“You just took a bag of $20,000, dumped it out on a path, and walked away?” Nieto asked.

“Pretty much,” Ward said.

The defense attorneys also sought to paint the Baltimore Police Department as in turmoil following the riots that followed the death of Freddie Gray, and the ensuing violence.

William Purpura, the attorney for Detective Daniel Hersl, said the murder rate “blew up” and officers were under pressure to do something about it.

“What really happened? A lot of officers said, ‘I don’t want to get involved.’ Is that fair to say?” Purpura asked Ward, referring to morale in the agency.

“Yes sir,” Ward said.

Ward testified that officers received overtime that they didn’t have to work in exchange for getting guns off the street. He said the practice pre-dated the Gun Trace Task Force: He said he first heard about it being a practice of Lt. Ian Dombrowski — who is currently head of internal affairs for the Police Department.

T.J. Smith, a police spokesman, said Thursday that “there are currently active internal investigations into anyone who may have enabled any members of the Gun Trace Task Force and their criminal actions.”

