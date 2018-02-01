Witness: Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force officer brought him trash bags full of looted pharmaceutical drugs amid 2015 riot

A Baltimore County bail bondsman testified Thursday that he partnered for years with the supervisor of the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force to resell drugs the officer had taken off the street.

Donald C. Stepp, 51, said Sgt. Wayne Jenkins made near-nightly trips to his waterfront home in Baltimore County to drop off drugs — including once in the middle of the night during the unrest that followed the death of Freddie Gray.

Stepp said Jenkins pulled into his garage and removed two large trash bags, which were full of prescription drugs that Jenkins said had come from looted pharmacies.

Stepp was one of the latest in a string of more than two-dozen witnesses testifying in the federal racketeering trial of two gun task force officers, detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor. Six officers have pleaded guilty in the case, and four of them are testifying for the government.

Stepp wasn’t law enforcement, but he said Jenkins brought him into police headquarters, placed orders with him for equipment not authorized by the department, and brought him along on raids where the officers robbed people of thousands of dollars and drugs. Stepp had hundreds of images on his cell phone to back many of his accounts.

There was immediate fallout from his testimony: The Police Department suspended the police powers of Sgt. Thomas E. Wilson III, an officer who is not charged in the case, after Stepp testified that Wilson and Jenkins ran a side security business that provided protection for Stepp when he met with a New York drug supplier at a strip club. Wilson and Taylor were among the officers there, Stepp said.

Wilson, who was charged with perjury and acquitted by a city jury in 2014, has been reassigned to administrative duties in the Western District pending an internal investigation, said Capt. Jarron Jackson, a department spokesman.

Wilson could not be reached for comment.

Stepp also testified that he committed several break-ins at Jenkins’ direction, including one in which an unidentified Baltimore County police officer was a participant.

“We are aware of the article but do not know any particulars of the incident alleged by Donald Stepp,” Baltimore County Police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said. “We will attempt to gain additional information that will assist us in conducting a complete investigation into this allegation.”

Lt. Gene Ryan, president of the city police department’s Fraternal Order of Police lodge, said he didn’t think Wilson should be suspended based on an allegation made at the trial. He said “allegations are made all the time.”

Ryan said the department has protocols it follows when allegations against police officers are made, whether by citizens on the street or witnesses in court.

“I don’t see the need to suspend him just because of an allegation,” Ryan said. I think they should let the investigation run its course and see where it goes.”

Stepp owns Double-D Bail Bonds, a company formerly located in downtown Towson, and testified that he has been dealing drugs for years. Baltimore County authorities arrested Stepp in mid-December, after following a drug buyer leaving his property.

It is not clear whether Stepp was on federal authorities’ radar already, but he was indicted in U.S. District Court just days later. He pleaded guilty earlier this month and faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life, though the government could ask that his sentence be reduced as a result of his cooperation.

Jenkins has pleaded guilty in the case, admitting to a range of crimes, including re-selling the looted drugs.

Stepp said he has known Jenkins’ brother for 40 years, and regularly played cards with city police officers. In late 2012 on a trip to a Delaware casino, Stepp said Jenkins bluntly asked if he would be willing to help him sell drugs. Stepp said he felt protected dealing drugs because the officers he knew “owned the city.”

“I evaluate risk every day,” Stepp said, referring to his bail bonds work. “I thought it was a winner.”

Soon after, Jenkins began arriving at his home with all kinds of drugs, including types Stepp didn’t recognize.

“It was over the top, anything and everything,” he said.

Stepp kept a shed unlocked on his property, where Jenkins would deposit the drugs. When he had a particularly large haul, he would call Stepp and ask him to open the garage, such as he did in April 2015 with the looted pharmaceutical drugs.

Federal authorities have said 27 pharmacies – about one-third of the city’s pharmacies — and two methadone clinics were looted on the day rioting broke out. Nearly 315,000 doses of drugs were stolen, including powerful opioids, and police said in 2015 that they believed the influx of such drugs was helping fuel the violence.

Stepp said he made more than $1 million selling drugs, and gave Jenkins between $250,000 to $500,000 over the years.

Stepp said Jenkins told him the Gun Trace Task Force was a group he had handpicked to be a “front for a criminal enterprise.” He also said there were other officers from other units working with Jenkins, but he did not name other officers from the witness stand. Federal prosecutors have said their investigation with the FBI is continuing.

In addition to stealing items, Stepp said Jenkins identified big targets for them to rob or burglarize. Stepp said they tracked Kenneth “Bird” Jackson, a well-known underworld figure with former documented ties to the drug world, and broke into his vehicle at a Sam’s Club parking lot and stole between $12,000 and $19,000.

Hersl’s defense attorney, William Purpura, seemed incredulous.

“You — you! — broke into Kenny Bird Jackson’s car?” Purpura said.

“No offense to Kenny Bird Jackson or any of the other people, but I didn’t know who they were,” Stepp said.

Jackson could not be reached for comment Thursday.

While Stepp offered captivating testimony about his crimes with Jenkins, his testimony had little to do with Hersl and Taylor. Stepp testified that Jenkins told him Hersl was “one of the most corrupt cops in Baltimore City,” and invoked Taylor’s name in one robbery at a storage unit.

But defense attorneys elicited admissions from Stepp that he never saw the officers on trial take money or drugs, and that Jenkins was prone to exaggerations in the things he told him.

Earlier in the trial, federal prosecutors displayed two large bags that were recovered from Jenkins’ vehicle. One was full of black clothing and masks, the other with tools such as crowbars, lock cutters, a machete, and a grappling hook attached to rope.

Stepp said Jenkins had him buy the items and other supplies, such as GPS tracking devices the officers used illegally. Prosecutors displayed Stepp’s Amazon order history showing those items.

Stepp testified that he held onto the photos documenting some of his interactions with Jenkins “as insurance.”