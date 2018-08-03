Family of man killed in high-speed chase sues Baltimore Police Department, Gun Trace Task Force officers

Children of an 86-year-old man who was killed by a driver fleeing a corrupt police sergeant are seeking $25 million in damages from the Baltimore Police Department, the city, the state and former members of the department’s Gun Trace Task Force.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court, six of Elbert Davis’ children said their father died “as a direct result” of three officers’ actions.

Davis was killed April 28, 2010, when two men sped away from three officers, including Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, a key figure in the Gun Trace Task Force corruption case who was sentenced in June to 25 years in federal prison.

The two men, Umar Burley and Brent Matthews, have said they fled because they believed they were being robbed by the officers. They drove away and crashed into Davis’ Monte Carlo, after which police planted drugs in Burley and Matthews’ car to justify the chase. Davis died of his injuries hours later.

“Officers violated not only Burley and Matthew’s rights, but also [Davis’] constitutional right to life and liberty, resulting in his death,” the lawsuit reads.

The family is also seeking damages from Jenkins, Sgt. Ryan Guinn and the estate of Det. Sean Suiter, who was fatally shot once in the head with his own service weapon in a vacant lot last year. All three were involved in the chase. Jenkins and Guinn, who remains a member of the department and has not been charged with a crime, later became members of the elite task force.

City solicitor Andre Davis has said the units’ members were acting outside the scope of their employment and the city should not have to pay out judgments from lawsuits relating to the officers’ mistreatment of citizens.

Davis’ children are being represented by lawyers Jonathan Azrael, Judson Lipowitz and John Solter Jr.

The lawsuit is the latest fallout from one of the biggest police corruption scandals in city history. Eight officers who were members of the now-dissolved unit have been convicted of racketeering charges and sentenced to between seven and 25 years in prison.

Burley and Matthews, who both spent years in prison following the crash, had their convictions vacated in December and are suing the Baltimore Police Department and Maryland, seeking $40 million.

This article will be updated.

