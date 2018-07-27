Baltimore seeks to avoid paying judgments involving Gun Trace Task Force officers

Attorneys for the city of Baltimore moved in court Friday to prevent taxpayers from footing the bill for lawsuits related to misconduct arising the Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal.

City solicitor Andre Davis said the Gun Trace Task Force officers were acting outside of the scope of their employment, and should be exempt from rules requiring the city to pay out judgments when officers are sued. That would also severely limit — if not wipe out completely — the amount of money alleged victims can collect.

“They were purporting to be on the clock as Baltimore City police officers. That was, in effect, a disguise,” Davis said in an interview. “Their purpose was to enrich themselves any opportunity they had.”

Steve Silverman, an attorney representing a man who had drugs planted on him and spent seven years in prison, said the city was “thinking outside the box” but the move “is not going to work.”

“Each case has different facts … and it is thus misplaced to ask for a blanket conclusion on these very complicated legal issues,” Silverman said. “We have made allegations that if proven would implicate the Police Department for negligence in allowing the [Gun Trace Task Force] to operate for so long as an unchecked rogue unit without any oversight.”

Eight officers — Sgts. Thomas Allers and Wayne Jenkins, and Detectives Momodu Gondo, Daniel Hersl, Evodio Hendrix, Jemell Rayam, Marcus Taylor and Maurice Ward — were convicted of racketeering charges after being indicted by federal authorities for stealing from citizens they stopped on the street and taking thousands of dollars in unearned overtime pay. The trial of two of those officers revealed widespread misconduct, including illegal stops and searches and drug dealing.

The officers have all been sentenced, receiving between seven and 25 years in federal prison.

The city is facing the prospect of dozens of lawsuits from people who say they were victimized by the officers.

Davis, the solicitor, has previously said the city would not indemnify the officers. The city’s court action Friday was filed as a complaint for “declaratory judgment,” or an opinion from the courts that the city can avoid indemnification. The city’s Fraternal Order of Police lodge is also named as a defendant.

Davis admitted the request is a new question for the courts.

“Maryland courts have never been called upon to explain what it means to act within the scope of your employment,” he said in an interview.

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton