Public defender's office says review of Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force cases moving too slowly

The Baltimore public defender’s office says prosecutors have slowed their pace for undoing convictions related to the Gun Trace Task Force police scandal, but prosecutors say they are continuing to methodically review cases and are seeking to preserve “viable” convictions.

Earlier this year, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby said her office had determined thousands of cases involving the convicted officers had been potentially compromised.

But since May, city prosecutors have moved to vacate just 23 convictions while cutting down the number of cases they believe are tainted. Prosecutors say their review is continuing, but complicated.

“Our primary goal is public safety, and so we need to look at each case individually,” said Deputy State’s Attorney Janice Bledsoe, who is leading the review. “It’s not as easy as, ‘I’m going to throw all these cases out.’”

This is the status of the nine officers involved in federal corruption case against members of the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force. Members of the squad were found to have stolen thousands of dollars from people using their gun and badge, while bilking taxpayers by earning overtime pay when they weren’t working.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have been trying to work together to jointly reopen cases they agree are tainted. Deborah Katz Levi, who is leading the case review effort for the Maryland Public Defender’s Office, said defense attorneys say they may have to start bringing more contested petitions.

“We’re still in a grand number [of tainted cases], and we should still be regularly moving forward on these cases, and I can’t figure out the justification for them not moving on” more, Levi said, who added that the primary election appeared to be a turning point when the pace slowed.

The eight convicted officers of the Gun Trace Task Force had been praised for their work getting guns off the street, making hundreds of arrests. But a federal racketeering case revealed they had been routinely lying on official documents, violating people’s constitutional rights and stealing drugs and cash. At least two of the officers admitted to misconduct stretching back nearly a decade.

Bledsoe said the state’s attorney’s office has hired six part-time law clerks to help gather and review documents that are passed on to two assistant state’s attorneys working with Bledsoe and Tony Gioia, the chief counsel for the state’s attorney’s office. Working with the public defender’s office, they have sought to prioritize cases in which the defendant is still incarcerated.

Bledsoe said cases aren’t being dropped simply because of the involvement of the corrupt officers. She said officers can play varying roles in a case, or there might be evidence that corroborates the case beyond the word of the corrupt officers.

“What if you have a fact pattern in which an officer is merely the end of the ram for a search and seizure warrant, and in that house we find six guns and a mother lode of drugs? Should we automatically dismiss that case, or should we be deliberate? … My answer is that the public would expect us to be looking at a case and making a decision based on collected facts, collected documents, and public safety.”

Bledsoe refused to comment on whether prosecutors are gaining any insight into their office’s role into the corrupt officers’ conduct going undetected for so long. Prosecutors screen evidence for trial, and often dropped the gun unit officers’ cases. They also had access to internal affairs files raising serious questions about some of the officers but continued to call them as witnesses.

“What we’re concentrating on is our task. Our task is to go through these cases,” Bledose said.

At the trial earlier this year, additional names surfaced of other officers allegedly involved in stealing. Bledsoe said she would not identify the officers whose cases are part of the review, and refused to even say how many officers’ cases are being looked at by the state’s attorney’s office.

“We have information given to us that makes us look at other officers. It’s constantly in motion,” she said.

Levi, of the public defenders office, said defense attorneys have been working with the University of Baltimore to cultivate a list of tainted cases. She said though few people remain in prison based on arrests made by the GTTF officers, others remain on probation from such cases and find themselves being locked up for minor infractions.

She noted that prosecutors in Massachusetts recently dismissed 20,000 cases due to misconduct in the drug lab there, and cited reforms underway in Philadelphia, where longtime defense attorney Larry Krasner is now the district attorney.

“You want to instill confidence in the criminal justice system,” Krasner said. “If you’ve acknowledged out loud that these officers couldn’t be trusted and you’ve said you’re going to do something, there’s a responsibility to follow through on your word to do something.”

