Dozens file letters of support for Baltimore police Gun Trace Task Force sergeant ahead of sentencing

A former member of the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force who was not charged in the federal racketeering case is among dozens of people who wrote letters in support of a convicted sergeant ahead of his Friday sentencing.

The letters were filed last week under seal by the defense attorney for former Sgt. Thomas Allers, and unsealed Tuesday after The Baltimore Sun asked the court to make them public.

Allers was a sergeant overseeing the task force for about three years before being transferred to work with the Drug Enforcement Administration in June 2016. After a federal investigation uncovered members of the unit were robbing people, falsifying reports and earning fraudulent overtime, two of Allers’ former detectives told authorities that they had stolen money with Allers before he left the unit.

Allers pleaded guilty to nine robberies. He did not cooperate with the government.

In letter after letter to Judge Catherine Blake, more than 60 people tell Blake they can’t square the accusations against Allers. The letters come from family members, former colleagues, and people he met along the way — even one of his old confidential informants.

Det. John Clewell was a member of the Gun Trace Task Force during the period when it was alleged the unit was committing crimes, but he has not faced any criminal accusations or charges.

Clewell writes in his letter to Blake that he worked with Allers for six years and found him to be a “people person, whose heart knows no bounds.” He recounts an incident in which Allers ran into a burning home, and how he organized a road trip on his day off to take an informant struggling with addiction to see his father.

Another letter comes from Allers’ son, Trent. In court papers, federal prosecutors have said Allers’ son accompanied his father on a 2014 raid in which tens of thousands of dollars were taken. Prosecutors say Thomas Allers said the homeowners “wouldn’t miss a stack” of money if it was stolen.

Trent Allers has not been charged with a crime, and his alleged involvement was not part of the father’s eventual plea agreement.

“I love my father your honor and everyone who knows him loves him and knows his TRUE character,” Trent Allers wrote. “I’m begging you to look at all the letters, people who come to stand behind him and know he was just too trusting and caring to the wrong people, wrong place, and wrong time. You don’t spend 21 years with no blemishes on your personal record and then all of a sudden turn bad.”

A retired officer, Donald Schultz, wrote to Blake about working with Allers on patrol in South Baltimore.

“During our time together there was never a question of integrity,” Schultz wrote. “Two things a police officer needs is integrity and your word. This is important when you work the streets of Baltimore City. If you have integrity issues, informants will not work with you. … I’m having a hard time processing what he is going through.”

A man who said he worked as a confidential informant with the Gun Trace Task Force for 18 months starting in March 2015 also wrote to Blake.

“When it came to our interactions, and investigations, he was extremely professional, and in my eyes always did everything by the book,” the man wrote. He said Allers wanted him to seek help for an addiction, and “several times he explained to me that he would rather not get tips from me because that would mean I was doing well and out of the ‘street life.’”

Allers’ attorney, Gary Proctor, wrote that Allers himself became an alcoholic and developed mental health issues as a result of his experiences as an officer, including seeing a pregnant woman and her unborn child fatally shot.

On his second day on the job, Allers was called to the scene of a stabbing and found two women covered in blood, then fatally shot a man who lunged at him, Proctor wrote. “More than 20 years later, it continues to haunt him,” he said.

But Proctor says “perhaps the major factor in the downward spiral” occurred when the city changed the amount of service time officers needed before they could retire. Proctor writes that Allers was planned on retiring as soon as eligible and was counting down the weeks and months, when the city in 2010 made a change that required officers to serve 25 years instead of 20 years before they could retire. That pushed his earliest retirement date from 2016 to 2021.

“While of course, none of this excuses his conduct, it does put it into context,” Proctor wrote.

Allers’ sentencing guidelines call for him to receive between 14 and more than 17 years in federal prison, which Proctor says is disproportionate to what some of the other officers convicted in the case are facing.

“In no fair world could Allers be said to hold a candle” to some of the other officers, Proctor wrote.

Allers will be sentenced Friday morning. No sentencing dates have been set for the other seven officers convicted in the case.

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton