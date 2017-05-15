Man sentenced to life plus 35 years behind bars in shooting of Baltimore police sergeant

A Baltimore judge on Monday sentenced Gregg Thomas to life plus 35 years behind bars — the maximum sentence allowed — for the 2014 shooting of Sgt. Keith Mcneill, concluding a years-long court battle that included four trials.

Thomas, 37, had pleaded not guilty but was convicted by a jury of attempted first-degree murder and two gun charges in February after three mistrials in the case. Mcneill was shot eight times outside of an automotive shop in the Berea neighborhood of East Baltimore in March 2014.

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby and Police Commissioner Kevin Davis both attended the sentencing hearing and hugged Mcneill afterward.

Mcneill, who is still recovering from his injuries and wore a brace on one hand, declined to comment. His wife, Danielle Mcneill, said she was happy with the sentence.

"I'm glad that he will not be walking the streets of Baltimore inflicting undue pain on another family," she said of Thomas. "If he could do this to a civil servant, what would he do to a regular citizen?"

Mosby and Davis both praised Mcneill, his family and prosecutors, including Asssistant State's Attorney Traci Robinson, for their resilience through the legal process.

"Any attempted cop killer will be dealt with accordingly, and I think this is indicative of that," Mosby said.

"If this does send a message, so be it," Davis said.

Circuit Judge Julie Rubin, tasked with issuing the sentence after the judge who presided over the trial retired, agreed with Robinson in issuing a maximum life sentence for the attempted first-degree murder charge and consecutive 20-year and 15-year sentences for the charges of using a handgun and possessing a handgun as a prohibited felon.

"What you did in that moment is nothing short of atrocious," Rubin told Thomas. "It was heinous."

Thomas had previously been convicted of second-degree murder in the 2003 killing of 17-year-old Davon Lindsey, for which he served a only a portion of a 30-year sentence before being released from prison in 2013.

Robinson noted the timing of Thomas' release from prison in the 2003 shooting in urging Rubin to order the maximum sentence for Thomas this time around. She also held up a photograph from the scene of Mcneill's shooting to argue that Thomas' intent that day was not in question.

"You can tell by looking at the crime scene photos," Robinson said. "His intent was essentially to execute Keith McNeill."

If Thomas is ever granted parole on his new life sentence in Mcneill's shooting, he would have to begin serving time on the gun charges, each of which carries a minimum five years behind bars without parole.

Thomas declined to make any comments to the court during the hearing and was walked away in chains at its conclusion. His attorney, Jason Ott, who had asked for a life sentence with all but 40 years suspended, declined to comment afterward.

During the hearing, Ott said he had come to like Thomas over the course of several years representing him, and believed Thomas should have a chance — even if it was decades from now — to return to society and teach kids not to follow in his footsteps.

In her own statement to the court, Danielle Mcneill described the devastating toll the shooting has had on her husband of nearly 24 years and their family. She said she had to quit her job to be a care provider for her husband.

"Our lives changed, and not for the best," she said.

Capt. Monique Brown, a fellow member of the Baltimore Police Department who said she and Mcneill are like siblings, also gave a statement. She said she and Mcneill serve as the Godparents to each other's children and their families are extremely close — and she laced into Thomas for attempting to steal that all away.

"You should be imposed the death penalty that you tried to impose on my brother," she told him. Since that is not an option in Maryland, she asked the judge to put him behind bars for "as long as possible."

The day of the shooting, Mcneill was off duty and had just gotten work done on his car at the automotive shop before driving to an ATM to get cash. Upon his return, Thomas was acting suspicious outside the shop.

Mcneill identified himself as a police officer and asked Thomas what he needed. Then, as he looked down, still seated in his car, Thomas opened fire on the vehicle. Multiple witnesses — whose testimony would be questioned by Ott at trial — came forward to identify Thomas as the shooter.

In her comments to the court, Danielle Mcneill told of Brown arriving at her home that day in a panic and rushing her and her son into the car to take them to Maryland Shock Trauma Center, not telling them where they were going or why until they were already on their way.

She talked of arriving at the hospital, and knowing "it was bad" when she saw a line of other police officers there.

"I thought to myself, 'Not like this,'" she said. Her mind raced: Who would tell her son what to wear for his upcoming junior prom? Would her husband miss their son's high school graduation? Who would she talk to about everything?

As the days turned to weeks, the weeks to months, the months to years, her husband began to recover, she said. But he had to learn to talk again, and to walk again. He couldn't eat solid food for years. The surgeries continue. Still they fight.

"I didn't have any strength," she recalled, holding back tears. "But I knew I had to be Keith's strength."

