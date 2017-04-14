City prosecutors clear officer in shooting of knife-wielding man on Greenmount Avenue

A Baltimore police officer who shot a knife-wielding man on Greenmount Avenue in November has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing by city prosecutors, the state's attorney's office announced Friday.

The shooting occurred Nov. 25 in the 3300 block of Greenmount Ave. The 48-year-old man, who was shot twice but survived, could be seen on officer body- camera footage dancing and swinging two knives, at one point saying, "I've got one life to live, and I'm not afraid to give it."

An officer fired a Taser at the man at the same time another officer fired two shots; both missed. A third officer later fired at the man, striking him below the stomach and in his leg, after the man moved toward the officers, according to prosecutors' summary of the case.

"It was objectively reasonably for the officers to conclude that their safety and the community's safety was at risk, leading them to make a decision to discharge their weapons, striking the suspect," prosecutors wrote in a report posted to the Baltimore state's attorney's office website late Friday.

It was the first shooting by city officers captured by body cameras, and the footage was released to the public.

The prosecutors' report does not identify the officers involved, instead using titles like "Law Enforcement Officer 1." Police, however, last fall identified the officers who fired handguns at the man as Gary Brown and Supreme Jones.

The man who was shot has never been identified because it was determined he was having a mental health episode, and he was not charged with a crime.

The report gives no indication that the officers who fired their handguns spoke with investigators.

The prosecutors' report contains summarized versions of statements made by police officer witnesses and bystanders, whose names are also redacted from the report.

The bystanders who spoke with investigators, according to the summaries, appear to back the officers' accounts. "I do not believe the officers had a choice," one unidentified person told investigators. "They warned him to put the knives down; they didn't want to hurt him."

"He wanted to die. The officers didn't want to shoot him," another person said. "The officers tried to do everything they could not to shoot him."

Another witnesses quoted in news accounts at the time would not consent to an interview but questioned why police had to shoot the man, according to the report.

The officer who used his Taser but never fired his gun told prosecutors, "When the Taser had no effect, I was scared and dropped the Taser in order to pull out my gun. I believed that the suspect was going to stab me."

Another officer who was on scene said the man was "jumping around and making jerking motions with knives in hand."

The report is the third posted to the state's attorney's website, in an effort to be transparent about their decisions in officer-involved shootings. Under former Police Commissioner Anthony W. Batts, police were posting their own internal reviews of use-of-force cases. Police now maintain a log of officer-involved shootings and the status of the investigations.

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton