Man wanted in Greenmount Avenue firebombing turns himself in

The man wanted in the firebombing of an East Baltimore home that killed two and injured six others has turned himself in, police announced Monday afternoon.

Police say Antonio T. Wright, 26, threw two Molotov cocktails into a home in the 1200 block of Greenmount Avenue early Saturday. Authorities named him "Public Enemy No. 1" and offered a $12,000 reward for his capture.

Shi-heem Sholto, 19, and Tyrone James, 17, died in the blaze, and a woman remains in critical condition after jumping from a third story window. A 4-year-old girl was also among those injured.

Police were expected to give an update on the case at 1:30 p.m.

Officials confirmed earlier Monday that they were looking into claims made by Wright on social media that a city officer sold a high-powered rifle on the street.

A woman who identifies herself as Wright's wife has been posting messages on Facebook saying he is innocent. Among the posts are a series of videos, filmed by Wright, in which Wright says he is going to expose a police officer who sold an AR-15 rifle on the street and is trying to get it back. State legislators banned the sale of such rifles in 2013.

The woman wrote that Wright is being framed over his accusations.

Court records show a Northern District officer, as a citizen, filed a statement of probable cause with a District Court commissioner on Jan. 20 alleging that his girlfriend's 16-year-old son broke into their home last year and stole a 12-gauge Mossburg shotgun and an AR-15. The home is around the corner from where Saturday's firebombing occurred.

The charges were dropped on Jan. 31. The reason the case was dropped was not immediately clear.

In Wright's video, posted by his wife, he talks into the camera and says a police officer was trying to buy back an AR-15 he had sold."He sold ...an AR-15, then he realize he gonna get in trouble and want it back," Wright says in the video.

Wright's video shows him standing with a man outside the address where the burglary was reported. In another video, Wright appears to unwrap a Bushmaster AR-15 from a garbage bag.