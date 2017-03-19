Police identify teenage victims in East Baltimore firebombing

The two Baltimore teens killed in the East Baltimore row house firebombing that also injured six others early Saturday were Shi-Heem Sholto, 19, and Tyrone James, 17, Baltimore Police said Sunday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered a $10,000 reward — in addition to the $2,000 Metro Crime Stoppers reward — for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Antonio Wright, 26, who police named Public Enemy No. 1.

Police released a surveillance video showing a figure they said was Wright, with two burning Molotov cocktails in his hands, kicking down the door of the home in the 1200 block of Greenmount Avenue and throwing the fire bombs inside.

Six other people were inside the home at the time: two women, ages 38 and 20; two girls, ages 17 and 16; and two boys, ages 11 and 4, police said. The 20-year-old woman remained in critical condition at the hospital Sunday. The other five had non-life-threatening injuries and were treated and released, police said.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis called the firebombing a "cold, calculated, premeditated act of cold-blooded murder" and said he wanted to see Wright spend the rest of his life in jail.

"For a person to plan to commit this act, it takes premeditation and it takes planning and it takes thought and then he has to have the fortitude to go ahead and throw two Molotov cocktails inside an occupied row home in our city," Davis said. "That's absolutely unacceptable to Baltimore."

"We've caught every other Public Enemy No. 1, and we intend to catch Antonio Wright," the police commissioner said.

This breaking story will be updated.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

@cmcampbell6