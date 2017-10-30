Disciplinary trial begins for van driver in Freddie Gray case

The administrative trial for Baltimore Police Officer Caesar Goodson, the driver of the police van in which Freddie Gray suffered mortal spinal cord injuries in April 2015, began this morning at the University of Baltimore.

Goodson, 48, dressed in brown suit, was escorted through a side entrance at the university’s Learning Commons building while a group of reporters waited outside along with a couple who identified themselves as Goodson’s family.

The scene was in stark contrast to Goodson’s criminal trial in 2016, where large crowds had gathered to protest police brutality. Goodson was acquitted of criminal charges including second-degree murder and manslaugter.

Goodson faces more than 20 internal charges in the case, which is being heard by a three-member trial board of police officers. The charges include providing a false statement about the circumstances surrounding Gray’s arrest, and neglecting his duty to keep Gray safe by failing to secure him in a seat belt, according to a source familiar with the case.

The specific charges were not discussed at the beginning of the hearing.

Neil Duke, an attorney for the police department, argued that Goodson should be held accountable for his actions, which did not follow departmental policy. Duke said Goodson had a duty and responsibility to monitor prisoners being transported and should have taken Gray to the hospital. Duke said “the evidence will show the officer had no intention of taking Gray to the hospital that morning,” and that through all the stops of the van, he never made an attempt to assess Gray’s well-being despite Gray’s banging in the van.

Goodson’s attorney, Sean Malone, argued that the department failed to properly train officers and did not have a proper policy in place on how to restrain combative arrestees. He began his statements with a picture of a smiling Goodson in his dress uniform, posed in front of an American flag.

“Police officers in Baltimore City are put in a perilous position,” Malone said. He said department officials had looked at different types of transport vehicles in an effort to find a safer method of transporting arrestees. Malone also said the department “to this day” does not have policy in place on how an officer is supposed to handle a combative prisoner, and that the department wanted “to make Caesar Goodson the face of their failure.”

During the hearing, Goodson sat at a table between his attorneys with his arms folded. Goodson has not spoken publicly about the case but has maintained his innocence.

Goodson’s family members were seated several rows back. They declined to speak to a reporter. Lt. Gene Ryan, president of the local police union in Baltimore, was in attendance, as was a member of Leaders of Beautiful Struggle, an activist group that has pressed city officials to add citizens on police trial boards.

Two other officers charged in Gray’s arrest and death and who also faced internal charges have accepted department discipline in the case.

This story will be updated.

