City rests case in administrative trial of Baltimore Police Officer Caesar Goodson Jr.

Attorneys for Baltimore on Wednesday rested their case against Officer Caesar Goodson Jr. after two-and-a-half days of testimony in his administrative trial on more than 20 charges of violating police policies in the arrest and death of Freddie Gray.

Goodson, the driver of the police van in which Gray was found with mortal neck injuries in 2015, is charged with neglecting his duty to protect Gray's safety, including by failing to secure him with a seat belt; providing false statements about the events of that day to investigators; and failing to adequately document the events of the day as required, according to testimony in the trial.

The trial has been held at the University of Baltimore since Monday. Goodson was previously acquitted of criminal charges in the Gray case, including second-degree depraved heart murder, at a separate trial.

Since Monday, city attorney Neil Duke has called to the stand Det. Sgt. Thomas Curtis, the Montgomery County investigator who interrogated Goodson, and several of Goodson's fellow officers who were assigned to the Western District on the day of Gray's arrest.

Duke tried to call another police official from Montgomery County but was rebuffed for technical reasons.

After Duke rested his case, attorneys for Goodson called on the three law enforcement officers presiding over the trial to dismiss the case even before they presented their defense.

Sean Malone, an attorney for Goodson, said Duke and investigators for the city had failed to present the defense or the charging committee that filed the administrative charges against Goodson with known exculpatory evidence, which he said violated the law and made the charges "invalid."

Malone also said Duke had failed to present enough evidence to prove nearly all of the charges against Goodson.

The panel presiding over the trial denied the defense motions, and the defense is scheduled to begin presenting its case Thursday morning.

This story will be updated.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun