Goodson defense calls into question city police policy and training

Attorneys for Officer Caesar Goodson Jr. began his defense Thursday by calling police witnesses whose testimony highlighted policy and training failures by the city Police Department.

Goodson, 47, was the driver of the van in which Freddie Gray, 25, was found unconscious with mortal injuries to his neck after his arrest in West Baltimore in April 2015.

Goodson, previously acquitted of criminal charges in the case, now faces more than 20 administrative charges include making false statements to investigators and neglecting his duty by failing to secure Gray in a seat belt in the van. Goodson, an 18-year veteran of the force, could lose his job if the charges are sustained by a three-member panel of police officers.

During Goodson’s criminal trial last year, his defense also assailed the police department for failing to properly train officers or to ensure they were aware of the department policies governing their actions.

On Thursday, Goodson's attorneys hammered home points they had made in their opening remarks Monday and during cross examinations of witnesses called by Neil Duke, the attorney prosecuting the case for the city.

Attorneys Sean Malone and Thomas Thompsett Jr. called a police training academy officer who said the department had no training specifically for wagon drivers at the time of Gray's arrest. They called another officer who worked for then-Commissioner Anthony Batts, who testified that command was aware of the dangers the vans in operation posed to detainees at the time of Gray's arrest, and were in discussions about how to make improvements.

Lt. Derek Loeffler testified that he personally met with Batts on the matter and authored a memo about the issues to Batts and several other top commanders in March 2014, more than a year prior to Gray’s arrest.

Still, it wasn’t until after Gray’s death that the department actually made changes to improve safety, including by retrofitting the vans in use, Loeffler testified.

Defense attorneys also called a lieutenant responsible for disseminating policies to officers, who testified that at the time of Gray's arrest, there were insufficient methods for ensuring officers had received policy updates.

A change to the policy governing the transportation of detainees that was made just days before Gray's arrest removed officers' discretion when deciding whether to secure detainees in seat belts, instead mandating it. The defense has argued Goodson was unaware of the policy change on the day of Gray's arrest.

Lt. Robert Quick testified that the department was in the process of revising many policies at the time of Gray’s arrest, but the effort was long overdue.

“I don’t know how we allowed policies to remain on the books for 30 years, but we did,” he said.

After Gray’s death, commanders realized that they had to make improvements immediately, Quick testified. As a “stop gap,” they took up 26 key policies and immediately revised them and reissued them to officers as they continued to take a deeper look at the remaining policies, he said.

The department also purchased and implemented the use of PowerDMS, a software platform that allows for the department to more easily disseminate new policies and policy changes, and for officers to acknowledge their receipt of the changes.

Quick said the department has improved “vastly” since Gray’s death, in part because Police Commissioner Kevin Davis takes the administrative side of running the department more seriously than past commanders.

“It’s now a focus. For years it never was,” Quick said.

That may be in part due to the U.S. Department of Justice’s intervention and investigation of the police department, it’s issuing of a scathing report outlining failings throughout the department, and its signing into a consent decree with the city mandating reforms.

Quick said the Justice Department mandate for change is also having a positive impact on the professionalism of the department, forcing it to more consistently and repeatedly review policies to make sure that they are in line with national best practices and with the mandates within the consent decree.

The Justice report, issued in August 2016, was admitted into Goodson’s trial as evidence.

The defense also called two witnesses to bolster Goodson's claim that after Gray was found unconscious and taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center, Goodson took the van in which Gray was injured to the hospital in order to deliver Gray's personal belongings to the officer on hospital duty. Investigators have charged Goodson with making a false statement about where he took the van.

The defense also called Det. Michael Boyd, a member of the police team that originally investigated Gray’s death, and through him introduced a video interrogation Boyd conducted of Donta Allen, another man who was in the back of the van along with Gray — though on the opposite side of a center partition — during the final leg of Gray’s transport to the Western District police station.

In that interview, Allen testified that he believed Gray was banging his head against the partition during the ride, suggesting he had injured himself. Allen later recanted in interviews with The Baltimore Sun and other media outlets, and gave conflicting testimony in criminal trials in the case.

Duke, the city’s attorney, challenged Allen’s trustworthiness on cross examination.

Throughout the day, Duke also sought to downplay the relevance of the testimony that the police department had failed in significant ways to train its officers and inform them of policies.

In his cross examination of Loeffler, Duke appeared to try to play up the idea that it was common knowledge that placing individuals in the back of the police vans without securing them in seat belts was dangerous.

Duke also challenged the notion that securing detainees in seat belts in the back of the vans represented a danger to officers in instances where the detainees are not being combative, or are in fact “lethargic” and calm, as one of Goodson’s fellow officers — William Porter — testified was Gray’s demeanor at one of the stops.

The proceedings were scheduled to continue Friday, and again on Monday.