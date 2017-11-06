Goodson administrative trial expected to conclude Monday after closing arguments

The administrative trial of Baltimore Police Officer Caesar Goodson Jr. on more than 20 charges of violating police policies in connection with the arrest and death of Freddie Gray is expected to wrap up with closing arguments Monday afternoon.

Goodson was the driver of the police van in which Gray was found unconscious and with mortal injuries to his neck and spinal cord on April 12, 2015. He is charged with neglecting his duty to ensure Gray’s safety, including by failing to secure the handcuffed and shackled Gray with a seat belt, and with providing false statements to investigators.

If found guilty of any of the charges, Goodson could be terminated.

On Friday, Goodson’s defense attorneys said they expected to call one or two more witnesses in the case this morning. They and Neil Duke, the attorney prosecuting the case on behalf of the city, said they would be prepared to present their closing arguments this afternoon.

The two sides spent all of last week trying the case before a three-member panel of law enforcement officers after giving opening remarks last Monday.

Goodson was previously acquitted of second-degree depraved heart murder and other charges at a separate criminal trial last year.

Duke must prove the administrative charges against Goodson by a preponderance of evidence in order for the administrative panel to find him guilty. That is considered a lesser burden than the standard of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt required in criminal court.

If the panel finds Goodson guilty of any or all of the charges, it will make a recommendation for his punishment to Police Commissioner Kevin Davis. Davis could then accept the recommended punishment, or choose another punishment, up to termination.

The panel could also clear Goodson of the charges, a decision Davis would not be able to challenge.

Neither the panel’s decision nor Davis’ decision are considered public record under state law.

Six officers in total were charged criminally in the Gray case; none was convicted.

Five officers were charged administratively in the case. Two officers — Edward Nero and Garrett Miller — have already accepted “minor” discipline in the case, and are back to work with the department, according to a police union attorney.

Two additional officers — Lt. Brian Rice and Sgt. Alicia White — are fighting the charges against them. They each face termination.

Rice’s administrative trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 13. White’s is scheduled to begin Dec. 5.

