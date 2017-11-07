Next trial boards in Freddie Gray case likely to focus on supervisors' responsibilities, experts say

After a Baltimore police trial board found officer Caesar Goodson Jr. not guilty on Tuesday of all administrative charges he faced in the arrest and death of Freddie Gray, two remaining cases will likely zero on in what additional responsibility his supervisors had, legal experts say.

“That may be their best shot,” said attorney Thomas Maronick, who has followed the cases against the officers but is not directly involved in them. “A supervisor is responsible for what happens on their watch.”

Lt. Brian Rice and Sgt. Alicia White are the only two remaining officers of the six involved in the case facing disciplinary action, and both could lose their jobs if they are found guilty by the trial board. Rice is scheduled to go before the board starting Monday, with White to follow in early December.

In clearing Goodson, the panel of three police officers determined that the city failed to prove the administrative charges against him by a preponderance of evidence. That is considered a lesser burden than the standard of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt required in criminal court, where Goodson was acquitted last year of charges including second-degree depraved-heart murder.

Warren Alperstein, a defense attorney not involved in the case, said it was “astonishing” that the city’s legal team couldn’t meet that lower burden of proof at the administrative trial.

“It’s much easier to prove a police officer committed wrongdoing in a trial board setting,” he said. “By and large most observers believed that at minimum some of these charges would have been sustained.”

Much about the trial boards is withheld from the public, including what charges the defendants face. But lawyers who have followed the cases expect that Rice and White’s role as supervisors will be a key part of their hearings.

Alperstein said that could lead to a different result than in the case against Goodson.

“I think that’s a difference, a big difference,” he said. “It’s a different theory prosecution.”

At Rice’s criminal trial last year, prosecutors highlighted Rice’s role as the highest-ranking officer involved as they sought to convict him of manslaughter and other charges.

“He was in charge,” Deputy State’s Attorney Michael Schatzow said then.

Chaz Ball, one of Rice’s attorney’s at his criminal trial, countered that the lieutenant had quickly assessed the scene when Gray was loaded into Goodson’s van and determined it was too dangerous to secure him with a seat belt. When Rice saw Gray a short time later, he was belligerent and showed no signs of being hurt, Ball said.

Rice was acquitted by a judge of all criminal charges last year.

Maronick said one problem the city might have in prosecuting Rice and White in their upcoming administrative trials is that they were not in direct contact with Goodson, the van’s driver, for the entire time he was transporting Gray. That could make it difficult for the city’s lawyers to show when they could have stepped in and kept Gray safe.

“It isn’t obvious when they could intervene,” he said. “That will be the difficulty in proving the case.”

Maronick said he wasn’t sure the city’s lawyers will be able to prevail in the remaining trial boards, given the past failures in both the administrative and criminal proceedings.

“The city has lost on these cases for so long, they haven't been able to get any to go their way, [but] they're going to continue to plow ahead,” Maronick said. “I don't think the results will be any different.”

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan