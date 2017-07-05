Two more Baltimore Police officers in racketeering case could plead guilty

Two more rearraignment hearings have been scheduled for Baltimore Police officers charged in a federal racketeering indictment with robbing people and earning fraudulent overtime.

Det. Momodu Gondo is slated for a hearing in November, while Det. Jemell Rayam's hearing is scheduled for October, court records show. The officers have pleaded not guilty, and a rearraignment hearing is typically held in order for a defendant to change their plea.

Last week, such hearings were set for two other officers charged in the case, with the attorney for one of those officers confirming his client had reached a guilty plea agreement.

Attorneys for Gondo and Rayam could not immediately be reached Wednesday, and prosecutors have said they will not comment.

It was Gondo's alleged role in a drug conspiracy that led to the indictment of the officers in his unit. Federal authorities say they were investigating a drug trafficking organization when they learned of Gondo's alleged role, prompting a wider investigation that included placing a recording device in a police vehicle.

In one telephone call, Gondo allegedly said, "I sell drugs" and is accused of providing sensitive law enforcement information to help the drug organization, such as helping a co-conspirator ditch a GPS tracking device placed on his vehicle and advising another how to avoid arrest.

Gondo was recorded telling Rayam that working for the Baltimore Police Department was "easy money" and that "one hour can be eight hours," referring to working for an hour and listing it as eight hours on his time sheet.

The officers have been accused of taking part in multiple robberies and committing extortion while on the job. On July 8, 2016, Rayam and Gondo are accused of stealing $3,400 in cash during a traffic stop, then went to the home of one of the victims and stole a heat-sealed bundle of $20,000. Three days later, Gondo deposited $8,000 in cash into his checking account.

Rayam made $102,250 in fiscal year 2016 on a base salary of $71,410, while Rayam made $100,575 on the same salary. Both officers joined the force in 2005.

Det. Maurice Ward is slated to plead guilty at a hearing on July 24, his attorney confirmed last week, while Det. Evodio Hendrix has a rearraignment scheduled for July 21.

Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, who has not had an arraignment hearing, is due in court Friday to enter a plea to the charges he faces.

The officers are all being detained pending trial.

Federal prosecutors signaled soon after the indictments that plea negotiations with multiple officers were under way. Det. Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor have pleaded not guilty, and a trial is scheduled for January.

Prosecutors have said the officers face maximum sentences of 20 years for the conspiracy and racketeering counts they face.

