Fourth Baltimore police detective to plead guilty in federal racketeering case

A Baltimore police detective is expected to plead guilty to charges of racketeering and drug trafficking in federal court Thursday afternoon.

Det. Momodu Gondo, 34, called “G Money” in wiretapped phone calls, was indicted in February on both federal charges and has been held in detention awaiting trial. Federal prosecutors say he robbed and extorted citizens, billed for overtime hours he didn’t work, and falsified police reports to cover up his crimes — all during a racketeering conspiracy that stretches back at least two years.

In the separate drug trafficking case, Gondo, of Owings Mills, is accused of serving as a confidant and adviser to drug dealers operating a heroin ring around the Alameda Shopping Center in North Baltimore. Gondo admitted to selling drugs during a phone call recorded by federal agents, and he once helped the alleged drug dealers remove a GPS tracking device planted by investigators, prosecutors wrote in an indictment.

He faces as much as 40 years in prison on the charges.

Gondo’s attorney, Warren Brown, said his client will plead guilty to both charges.

His plea would bring to four the number of police detectives who have admitted wrongdoing in the federal racketeering case with far-reaching implications. The scandal toppled the Police Department’s elite gun unit and led prosecutors to drop criminal charges against more than 100 people whose cases hinged on the word of the officers.

Det. Jemell Rayam pleaded guilty Tuesday to racketeering conspiracy. Detectives Evodio Hendrix and Maurice Ward both pleaded guilty in July. The three officers await sentencing next year.

Federal prosecutors, meanwhile, are pressing forward with criminal cases against Sgts. Thomas Allers and Wayne Jenkins and Detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor. The four men have pleaded not guilty. Their trials are scheduled to begin in January.

The eight officers comprised nearly the entirety of the Gun Trace Task Force, an elite plainclothes unit deployed to interrupt Baltimore’s illegal gun trade. Their indictments led Police Commissioner Kevin Davis to end plainclothes policing in Baltimore, saying the style encouraged officers to cut corners.

Gondo’s attorney, Brown, has said the absence of the gun task force officers from the streets has emboldened criminals across the city. He declined to comment further.

The federal indictment alleges the officers stole cash during traffic stops, even driving to the homes of those in custody to steal more, a practice they referred to as “taxing” suspects.

In May 2016, Gondo allegedly asked a police informant to set up a prospective drug buyer for the officers and to make sure the buyer arrived armed. Two days later, Gondo, Rayam and Hersl stopped the buyer on West North Avenue while he was driving to make the deal and Rayam stole $700 from him, prosecutors wrote. Gondo lied in a police report, writing that he saw the driver reaching in his pocket for a gun, prosecutors wrote. The police report omitted any mention of the cash, according to the indictment.

In September 2016, six of the officers, including Gondo, stopped a man leaving a storage locker in Baltimore. Prosecutors allege Taylor lied and told the man they had a search warrant for the locker. Once inside, Rayam, Hersl and Jenkins allegedly stole $2,000 hidden in a sock, but left $2,800 in the sock. According to prosecutors, Rayam later told Gondo he only “taxed” the man a “little bit.”

Gondo is also accused of routinely cheating on his overtime pay. He earned a salary of about $71,400 during fiscal year 2016, but also received nearly $30,000 in overtime. Prosecutors wrote that he discussed the theft scheme during a phone call recorded last year.

“One hour can be eight hours,” Gondo allegedly said. “Easy money J. Easy money.”

