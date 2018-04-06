'Gone where?' Family searches for answers after man flees Baltimore police, disappears into Inner Harbor

When Baltimore Police first told Hasan Oztas that his son was “gone,” he didn’t understand.

“Gone where?” he remembers asking.

When the officer on the phone said Gokhan Oztas, 33, had jumped off a dock while fleeing police in Fells Point early last Friday morning, and that officers had watched him go motionless before “bubbling up and submerging,” his father said he was even more confused.

“I said, ‘Well at that point did anybody make any effort to get him out of the water?’” he said. “And [the officer] said, ‘No, the marine unit wasn’t there.’”

“So apparently,” the elder Oztas said, “they just watched.”

A week after Oztas’ disappearance in the city’s Inner Harbor, his family says they are desperate for answers that will help them make sense of what happened — and are receiving little help from police in finding them.

Hasan Oztas believes his son, a loving but troubled Army veteran, is dead, and said police have told him they presume his son to be dead, too. But he wants to bury his body with dignity, he said.

Brandi White, Gokhan’s sister, said she feels police are dismissing her brother’s case because they think he was homeless and nobody cared about him.

“I feel like they’re just like, ‘Oh, he’s just some homeless bum, he probably doesn't have a family.’ But he does have a family who cares about him,” White said. “He was somebody’s brother, somebody’s uncle. And he’s gone and we don’t have any answers.”

Oztas was a regular sight around Fells Point, sometimes juggling a soccer ball, sometimes panhandling. He’d grown up playing soccer, and had excelled at it, in St. Mary’s County, and was a good student back then, his family said. He was an adored uncle, too, and had a great sense of humor, his sister said.

He’d recently listed a city homeless shelter as his home address in court records.

According to police, officers patrolling in Fells Point were flagged down about 1:30 a.m. by a tavern manager who said Oztas was “behaving aggressively towards business patrons and employees” in the 700 block of South Broadway.

As the officers began to interview him, they realized he was wanted on an open warrant for second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon, police said. Oztas then ran to the 1600 block of Thames St., where he “deliberately jumped into the water and began swimming away,” police said.

Officers “last observed Oztas drifting back towards the dock and then submerged in the water,” they said.

An “exhaustive search” did not turn up his body, police said.

Asked about the family’s concerns on Friday, a week after Oztas’ body disappeared in the harbor’s murky waters, police spokesman T.J. Smith said the officers on the scene immediately called for the marine unit when Oztas went into the water, and “begged Mr. Oztas to swim back” to the dock, to no avail.

Smith said the officers “did everything they could at that moment to recover Mr. Oztas from the bay.”

Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa has declined to comment on the case on multiple occasions.

White said it is “mortifying” police didn’t do more to help her brother.

“I want some justice to be served. I want to know what really happened. Where is his body? It’s crazy. I just don't understand it,” she said. “I know it's a rough city and everything in Baltimore, but my brother is still a human being. Something like this happens, you expect to get some kind of respect and sympathy and we haven't had any of that.”

Hasan Oztas said he doesn’t trust what police are telling the family about what happened.

He said he asked to see body-camera footage from the incident, but police told him it was “too dark” in the area for their to be helpful footage — which he thinks is an excuse not to provide it.

He also doesn’t understand how divers who responded to the scene couldn’t find his son’s body if they had, in fact, conducted an extensive search.

“Tell us the truth,” he said. “Tell us where he is so we can take him out and rest him in peace.”

