12-year-old girl shot in leg in East Baltimore, police say

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg in East Baltimore on Tuesday, according to Baltimore Police.

A 911 call was received from the nearby home of one of the girl’s relatives about 12:45 p.m., and the girl was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, said Detective Nicole Monroe, a police spokeswoman.

The girl told detectives that she was walking down the street when she heard gunfire and realized she’d been shot in the leg, Monroe said. Detectives determined the shooting occurred in the 400 block of N. Curley St., in the city’s Ellwood Park neighborhood, just northwest of where Orleans Street meets Pulaski Highway.

Monroe said she did not immediately have any additional information.

