Northeast Baltimore man charged in fatal shooting after police raid his home, find guns

Police have charged a Northeast Baltimore man with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of another man last week after raiding his nearby home and finding five handguns and suspected illicit drugs, police said Monday.

Gilbert M. Gardner, 23, of the 3700 block of Lyndale Avenue in the Belair-Edison neighborhood, was taken into custody during the raid Thursday and subsequently charged with the first-degree murder of 22-year-old Sadik Griffin.

Griffin was shot two days prior, at about 1:15 p.m. Feb. 13, in front of a corner store one block over in the 3800 block of Elmley Avenue, where he also lived.

His death ended a 12-day stretch without a homicide in the city. Police have not released a motive.

Gardner could not be reached for comment and did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Police had not previously announced the raid. They did not say whether any of the five guns allegedly recovered in the home is believed to be the gun used in Griffin’s killing.

Gardner faces a total of 12 charges in connection to Griffin’s shooting, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He faces eight gun and drug charges related to the raid on his house.

In August 2016, Gardner was found guilty of gun and drug possession. He was given a suspended three-year prison sentence for the gun conviction and a suspended one-year sentence for the drug conviction.

Gardner was served a warrant on the murder charges at Central Booking, police said.

He was ordered held without bail, most recently on Saturday, court records show.

