East Baltimore gang boss sentenced to life in prison for ordering the murder of police informant

A Baltimore man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday for ruling over a regime of the Black Guerilla Family street gang tied to multiple killings and ordering the execution of a police informant.

Gerald "Geezy" Johnson, 35, showed no emotion as a federal judge in Baltimore handed down the harshest possible penalty.

“He poses a grave danger,” U.S. District Judge James Bredar told the courtroom, “perhaps the greatest danger of any defendant the court has ever sentenced.”

A woman scoffed from the gallery.

Prosecutors described Johnson as the overlord of the ruthless East Baltimore regime. Jurors convicted Johnson in January of racketeering, drug trafficking, and murder in aid of racketeering.

He was convicted of ordering the killing of Moses Malone, a 22-year-old who turned government witness in a case against another gang member.

“Mr. Malone was murdered on the instructions of Mr. Johnson, specifically because he had elected to cooperate with authorities,” Bredar told the court.

Malone was gunned down in May 2013 in East Baltimore.

Along with Johnson, Kenneth “Slay” Jones, 30, and Marquise “Digga” McCants, 25, were convicted of racketeering and drug trafficking in the two-month trial.

Prosecutors say the gang committed seven murders, as well as shootings, stabbings and robberies. Their reign lasted for years as they intimidated witnesses, demanded paid dues and violently guarded their turf around Greenmount Avenue in the Barclay neighborhood, prosecutors say.

