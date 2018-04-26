Baltimore Police take suspect into custody after hours-long standoff in East Baltimore

Baltimore Police have taken a suspect into custody after an hours-long barricade situation in East Baltimore on Thursday morning.

After receiving a call for an armed person, police responded about 3 a.m. to the 1000 block of N. Gay St. Police had blocked off all streets surrounding the block.

The incident may have started as a domestic situation, and is confined to one home, police spokesman Det. Jeremy Silbert said.

It is not a hostage situation, and police are not aware of any injuries, he said.

