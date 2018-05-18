Baltimore's interim police chief speaks as he steps up to take over a department in crisis

When Gary Tuggle was appointed Baltimore’s interim police commissioner this week, he thought of his late parents and their love for the modest, blue-collar pocket of East Baltimore where they raised him and his nine siblings.

He knew they’d want their high-achieving son to help their beloved city, he said, which like their old neighborhood around Biddle Street has fallen on hard times.

“I thought they would approve — big time,” Tuggle said. “They know me, they know their son, they know what I’m capable of, and that once I put my mind to something, I generally get it accomplished.”

Tuggle, 54, served as a Baltimore police officer in the 1980s before a long career with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. He returned to the city department in March as deputy police commissioner.

Now he takes over a department in crisis. The city is suffering historic violence. The department is laboring under a federal consent decree mandating sweeping reforms. And it’s reeling from a series of scandals, including the convictions of a team of detectives-turned-robbers and the resignation Tuesday of Tuggle’s predecessor, Commissioner Darryl De Sousa, amid federal criminal tax charges.

The scandals have further damaged whatever trust was left among the many residents who the Department of Justice says have suffered for years under discriminatory and unconstitutional policing tactics — particularly in poor, predominantly-black neighborhoods, like the one in which Tuggle was raised.

Complicating the challenge: Tuggle’s appointment is not permanent. Interim commissioners of the past say the uncertainty of the job makes it more difficult.

Mayor Catherine Pugh says her administration will conduct a national search for De Sousa’s replacement and consider internal and external candidates. She has not provided a timeline. Tuggle won’t say whether he wants the job permanently.

“I haven’t even had a solid discussion with my wife about it,” he told The Baltimore Sun. “What I want to see is what has been mandated by the mayor — and that is that we fix the problems that exist. And I’m certainly willing to do that.”

It won’t be easy. Violence trails last year’s record pace, but remains well above five-year averages. And scrutiny of the department is at an all-time high, with federal overseers closely watching for compliance with reforms and the public desperate for improved safety but wary of overpolicing in historically harassed communities.

But people who know Tuggle, and some policing analysts, say he has the experience and background to succeed in the role, whether in the short or long term.

In the early 1990s, DEA agent Ed Marcinko was responsible for administering the physical fitness test for recruits coming through the Baltimore office. Marcinko said Tuggle stood out immediately for his confidence, charisma and knowledge of policing.

“He had a positive aura about him,” Marcinko said. “I dealt with hundreds of applicants and some of them stand out and he was one I remember standing out.”

Tuggle graduated first in his class of recruits. Marcinko has retired but has stayed in touch with Tuggle.

“I said, ‘That man’s going to go places.’”

He was. In 1995, he was sent by the DEA to Barbados to work drug cases in the Carribbean. He later served in Trinidad.

In 2013, Tuggle returned to the city to lead the agency’s Baltimore office. Two decades after training Tuggle as a recruit, Marcinko worked with him again.

Marcinko said agents are always apprehensive when a new boss arrives, but Tuggle easily won their support. He focused on the highest volume drug dealers, Marcinko said, and was adept at the bureaucratic maneuvering necessary to secure the resources needed for the biggest cases.

“He was an agent’s agent,” Marcinko said. “He didn’t walk around like he was better than anybody.”

For Tuggle, the assignment was personal. He was returning to the streets where he had grown up. Marcinko said he expressed a clear desire to help his hometown.

Tuggle was promoted in 2015 to run the DEA’s Philadelphia division. That put him charge of about 320 personnel in half a dozen offices across Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Patrick Trainor, a senior agent who served as Tuggle’s spokesman, described Tuggle as a progressive leader who looked for unconventional approaches to tackling the opioid crisis, which claimed some 1,700 lives in Pennsylvania the year Tuggle took over.

That year, Pittsburgh was chosen to pilot a program called DEA 360 that combined large criminal investigations, oversight and education of legal drug manufacturers and distributors, and partnerships with community groups to warn about the dangers of heroin and prescription pills.

“We’re dealing with community organizations and local leaders and people who are faith-based folks to address this and raise awareness about it,” Trainor said. “Gary was very good and very knowledgeable about all of those pieces.”

Tuggle also continued to focus on large drug dealing organizations, overseeing an investigation that led to the seizure of 40 kilograms of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, which local media described as being enough of the drug to kill hundreds of thousands of people.

There are significant differences between federal law enforcement and local policing. Federal agencies have more discretion than local departments to choose which cases to take on, can pursue cases over months or years, and are not responsible for controlling crime on the streets. Marcinko said there will be a learning curve for Tuggle, but he’ll be up to it.

“Gary picks things up very fast,” he said.

One day this week, Tuggle hosted police officials from Chicago and Los Angeles, who came to see how Baltimore was implementing predictive policing methods developed in Los Angeles and put into action in recent years in Chicago.

Anthony Guglielmi, a former Baltimore Police spokesman who now serves in a similar role for Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, said Tuggle seemed confident, and engaged in the on-the-ground police work they were observing.

Johnson and Tuggle discussed “how the departments have gone through a similar process, and how we are working to ensure that we stay focused on the crime fight,” Guglielmi said. At a Western District intelligence briefing, he said, Tuggle seemed “very, very engaged.”

Tony Barksdale, the last man to serve as an interim commissioner amid a national search, said the role brings its own challenges. He said commanders under Tuggle will jockey for position while speculating about whether he will last.