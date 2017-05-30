Aide to Baltimore mayor Pugh pleads guilty to campaign finance violation

An aide to Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to violating campaign finance laws during Pugh's campaign.

Gary Brown Jr., 35, entered the plea to two counts of making illegal campaign contributions in Baltimore Circuit Court, one day before he was tentatively scheduled to go to trial.

Circuit Court Judge Charles Peters imposed a sentence of probation before judgment on one year of supervised probation. Maryland State Prosecutor Emmet Davitt, whose office brought the charges, had asked for a suspended jail sentence of one year.

Brown was indicted by a grand jury in January, just days before he was slated to be sworn in a state delegate. He has continued working for Pugh at City Hall since the charges were filed.

Pugh's spokesman, Anthony McCarthy, said Brown's status at City Hall "remains unchanged."

"He is a member of the communications team for the Mayor's Office," McCarthy said in an email.

Prosecutors said Brown deposited cash into the bank accounts of his mother, stepfather and brother before the Democratic primary for mayor last year and then immediately contributed that money to the Pugh campaign in their names.

The contributions totaled $18,000. The maximum amount an individual can give to a candidate during a campaign cycle under Maryland law is $6,000.

"Election laws are in place to maintain the integrity of the electoral process and foster transparency in the regulation of campaign contributions," Davitt said in a statement. "Illegal straw contributions in names other than one's own to evade such laws cannot be tolerated."

Caption Congressional Democrats questioned Kushner's security clearance as Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and some GOP lawmakers investigating Trump's ties to Russia defended Kushner. Congressional Democrats questioned Kushner's security clearance as Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and some GOP lawmakers investigating Trump's ties to Russia defended Kushner. Caption Greg Gianforte has won Montana's special election for its open U.S House seat. On the eve of the election, Gianforte was charged with assaulting a Guardian reporter who was asking him a question about the GOP's health care bill. Greg Gianforte has won Montana's special election for its open U.S House seat. On the eve of the election, Gianforte was charged with assaulting a Guardian reporter who was asking him a question about the GOP's health care bill.

Brown's attorney, Jason Downs, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Brown worked on Pugh's mayoral campaign, after serving as her legislative aide in the state senate. She kept him on her staff in the mayor's office after his indictment, saying he was a "nice young man" who was presumed innocent.

Former City Councilman Nick Mosby was instead appointed to fill the vacancy in the House of Delegates.

State prosecutors were asked to investigate the Pugh campaign in March after a Maryland resident complained about $66,000 in checks sent to Pugh's campaign that bounced. Some mayoral opponents alleged that those contributions came from phony companies, which would have been illegal.

Prosecutors have not shed any new light on that investigation.

Davitt said in January that it was "unknown" where Brown got the $18,000 he is accused of funneling through family to the Pugh campaign. He said the investigation is continuing.

Campaign finance records show Brown donated about $300 in his own name to the Pugh campaign during this past election cycle

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton