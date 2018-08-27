13 indicted on gang charges, including 2017 killing of bartender in Canton

A grand jury indicted 13 people on gang charges — including in the June 2017 killing of bartender Sebastian Dvorak in Canton — following a yearlong investigation into a Bloods gang subset in East Baltimore, prosecutors said Monday.

The investigation into the “500” or “500 L” gang subset by the state attorney general’s Organized Crime Unit, the Baltimore Police Department and the FBI involved wiretaps and undercover drug and gun buys — including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, synthetic drugs and a sawed-off shotgun, prosecutors said.

The group, which involved both Bloods gang members and non-members, had operated since 2014 primarily in the 500 block of North Rose Street in the McElderry Park neighborhood, several blocks east of the Johns Hopkins Hospital, prosecutors said.

Malik Mungo, 18, of the 1500 block of Lochwood Road in Northeast Baltimore, faces more than a dozen criminal charges, including first- and second-degree murder in the killing of Dvorak in the 2500 block of Boston Street, on the night of Dvorak’s 27th birthday.

Dvorak was a bartender at several Ryleigh's Oyster locations, including in Mount Vernon and Hunt Valley. Prosecutors said he was robbed and shot by Mungo and an associate while walking home after celebrating his birthday.

“This gang ran a sophisticated operation, engaging in drug and gun trafficking, robbery, and murder,” Attorney General Brian E. Frosh said in a statement. “After countless hours of hard work, we are able to bring a small amount of justice to Sebastian Dvorak’s loved ones and hold these defendants accountable for their actions.”

Mungo did not have any attorney listed in online court records, and a voice mail message left Monday at a number listed for his address was not returned.

Dvorak’s grandfather, Bernard Dvorak Sr., 81, of Towson, said the closure of the case will be “a relief, if they have the actual criminals.”

“We’re just saddened by the whole thing,” he said. “We lost great friend and family member for no good reason.”

Prosecutors said that members of the group also were involved in the September 2016 stabbing death of Gerrod Greenwood, and the subsequent intimidation of a witness in the case.

Prosecutors said Wayne Zeigler stabbed Greenwood on Sept. 1 during a fight in the 7800 block of Eastern Avenue in Baltimore County. He was arrested and charged in the case, then learned the identity of a witness while jailed at the Baltimore County Detention Center and shared it with other members via mail, prosecutors said.

Gregory Randle, 34, who went by the nickname “Don Pablo” — an apparent reference to the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar — posted photos to social media of paperwork Zeigler had sent from jail that identified the witness in the case, prosecutors said.

“Among the postings was a picture of the witness, the witness’s information sheet that contained identifying information, as well as portions of a transcript of the witness’s statement given to police,” prosecutors wrote in the indictment.

In the social media post, Randle labeled the witness a “rat,” highlighted a section of the witness’ statement that mentioned Randle, and tagged other members of the gang to bring it to their attention, prosecutors said.

Also indicted were Clinton Davis, 36; Joseph Flowers, 38; Duwarn Holt, 29; Markeece Jordan, 25; Robert Lewis, 38; Vernon Miller, 29; Dante Neal, 21; Harvey Turner, 28; Keith Worthington, 33; Lienell Young, 33; and Timothy Zeller, 36.

Members of the group are also accused of plotting and committing crimes against one another.

No attorneys were listed for any of the defendants. All are being held without bond, according to court records.

