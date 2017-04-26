Man charged in 2014 killing of 3-year-old McKenzie Elliott

A man has been charged in the 2014 fatal shooting of 3-year-old McKenzie Elliott as part of a broader drug conspiracy case in which he and six others were indicted Wednesday, federal prosecutors said.

Rod J. Rosenstein — Maryland's longtime U.S. Attorney who was just confirmed Tuesday as deputy attorney general at the U.S. Department of Justice — said the indictment targets the "Old York Money Gang," and accusses 28-year-old Terrell Plummer of firing the shots that missed their target and killed McKenzie.

"Exceptional police officers and prosecutors worked tirelessly and creatively to catch the killer and dismantle his gang," Rosenstein said.

The seven people indicted are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances, he said.

Rosenstein and Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis stood near a large picture of McKenzie in Rosenstein's office to announce the indictment.

McKenzie Elliott, the 3-year-old killed last year when she was struck by a bullet on her front porch, would be four this month, and is be remembered at an event that includes a renaming of a part of the street after her. (Amy Davis, The Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis, The Baltimore Sun)

McKenzie was struck by a stray bullet while standing on a porch in Waverly on August 1, 2014, in a shooting that also injured two others. Witnesses told police at the time that a car had driven up Old York Road and paused at the intersection with East 36th Street, where someone inside opened fire. Shots were returned, police said.

McKenzie's case struck a nerve in Baltimore, and led to outcries in the community about violence and promises of change from city officials.

Within days of her killing, then-Police Commissioner Anthony W. Batts declared the shooter would be caught within a week. At one point, police announced they had a suspect in the shooting in custody — a claim they later had to walk back, when they said the man was "not the person" responsible for her death.

Nearly a year after McKenzie's death, for what would have been her 4th birthday in May 2015 — when the city was seeing the highest pace of homicides in its history — officials gathered to rename her street after her and again call for community tips in her shooting.

On Wednesday, Davis said McKenzie's death in 2014 "rocked not only the Waverly community, but the entire city of Baltimore."

"McKenzie should be in school, running around with her friends and doing everything a six-year-old does, but instead, her life was cut short by a coward with a gun," Davis said in a statement. "This case exemplifies the strength of our federal partnerships and our resolve to go after those who choose to harm citizens, especially our most vulnerable."

Rosenstein referred to Plummer as "an armed drug dealer," and said that was "no surprise because most murders in Baltimore are committed by armed drug dealers who belong in prison."

Plummer could not be reached for comment. Recent court records in another criminal case in the city list Plummer's address as being in the 700 block of McKewin Ave., the same short street that city officials renamed the first block of "McKenzie Elliott Way."

Prosecutors identified the other six men indicted in the drug case as Davonte Rich, 22; Trevon Beasley, 23; Tyrone Jamison, 23; Davin Lawson, 25; Calvin Watson, 26; and Tyron Brown, 26.

City Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke said in an interview that Davis called her about the arrest in McKenzie's killing on Wednesday morning. It "doesn't bring this darling child back to us, but it brings some closer," she said. "The city should take heart."

Clarke said McKenzie had become a symbol for "all innocent children playing on the front porch in broad daylight" and who deserve safety.

Her death "just rang out as an exceptional tragedy to experience, for the family, for the community and for the city itself," Clarke said. "It just rang out as such a tragic crime and loss, that it created its own focus on the need to protect our children."

Clarke said now, the "aching wound in the heart of the city has not been healed, but has been assauged."

The Rev. Joe Muth, pastor of St. Matthew and Blessed Sacrament Churches, has for years sought to keep McKenzie's death in the minds of local residents and law enforcement officials. He said Wednesday that he was so pleased federal prosecutors "never gave up on this little girl."

"We didn't know the behind-the-scenes maneuverings, and sometimes we wondered if anyone was doing anything," Muth said. "This is just really a relief that behind-the-scenes work has been going on."

"That's an encouraging thing."

