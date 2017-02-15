15-year-old charged as juvenile in alleged sexual assaults of Friends School of Baltimore

A 15-year-old boy is charged as a juvenile in three alleged sexual assaults on classmates at Friends School of Baltimore between November and January, police said.

The suspect, who was not identified because he is charged as a juvenile, is accused of sexually assaulting two 15-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy in the separate incidents, two of which happened on the private, Quaker school's campus in Roland Park, police spokesman T.J. Smith said Wednesday. The suspect was charged on Feb. 3.

The suspect is no longer enrolled at Friends, according to Bonnie Hearn, assistant head of school for finance and operations. School administration, faculty and staff "are committed to nurturing empathy and fostering in our students a strong sense of responsibility for the needs of others," she said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened and disturbed that one of our students is alleged to have victimized three other students," the statement said. "When the school learned of these allegations, we immediately informed law enforcement authorities and have provided our full cooperation in their investigation."

Hearn added: "We cannot comment on and we have reached no conclusions regarding these allegations."

The school, founded in 1784, serves students from pre-K through 12th grade.

Melba Saunders, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office, declined to comment Wednesday because the suspect is a juvenile. No further information was available.

