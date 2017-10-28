Baltimore police investigate shooting of 19-year-old

Baltimore police are investigating a non-fatal shooting of a teenager that they say occurred Friday evening.

At about 8:17 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of McHenry Street for a reported shooting and found a 19 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics were summoned and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. Police say detectives are investigating the case, and are asking that anyone with information call 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.