Baltimore County Police are responding to a reported shooting at the Foundry Row shopping center in the 10000 block of Reisterstown Road.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured, according to police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach, as there were no victims present on the scene when police arrived. Police are currently reviewing the mall’s surveillance footage and checking with area hospitals for reports of walk-in victims.

This story will be updated.

