Baltimore police union to meet directly with community leaders, says department has no crime plan

The union that represents rank-and-file police officers in Baltimore said Wednesday that the police department has no long-term plan to address the city's current "crime crisis," so it will be meeting directly with community members, business leaders and elected officials to discuss solutions.

"It's time for action," the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 said in a statement. "We cannot sit back and continue to allow a surging crime rate destroy the good work our police officers and law abiding citizens have accomplished in years prior."

The police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The union called a recent, week-long deployment of more police officers on the streets of Baltimore — which required all patrol officers to work 12-hour shifts, canceled weekend leave and pulled officers from other divisions to work patrol — "merely a stopgap measure and not a long term plan of action."

The city has been experiencing record or near-record violent crime all year. There have been 161 homicides so far in 2017. The most homicides through the end of June on record was 172 in 1993, when the city had a far larger population.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis has repeatedly acknowledged that the department is trying to fill more than 100 vacant positions, and has had to rely on officers putting in overtime to fill patrol shifts as it works to do so.

Davis said earlier this week that the special deployment of officers last week, announced after six people were killed in less than 24 hours, had worked to stall shootings and showed that "when we have police officers in uniform on the streets of Baltimore, it does have an impact on the violence."

He noted that several years ago, when homicides were far lower, the department had hundreds more officers on the force.

Scenes from a shooting in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, near Liberty Heights. Detectives analyze the scene. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun) Scenes from a shooting in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, near Liberty Heights. Detectives analyze the scene. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun) See more videos

The union, in its statement Wednesday, said police officers today "are repeatedly being drafted and forced to work additional hours to fill the shortage in patrol and patrol shifts are still going out under strength."

Such overtime requirements leave officers "fatigued," it said, and "morale continues to decline." That, in turn, leads to more officers leaving the department, which perpetuates the problem, it said.

"The Baltimore Police Department cannot hire enough officers to match this attrition and until they admit this, and admit to their own failure in properly managing the agency and crime fight, the city will continue to see a surging crime rate," the union said.

The union said it will be "going out in the community to meet with the neighborhood councils and discuss our mutual concerns."

It also said it will be reaching out to the Greater Baltimore Committee and other business leaders "to hear how the lack of a crime plan is hurting the economy," and to the City Council "to schedule one on one discussions."

This story will be updated.

