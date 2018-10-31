Fort Worth police chief is still a candidate for Baltimore police commissioner's job, Mayor Pugh confirms

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh confirmed Wednesday that Fort Worth police chief Joel Fitzgerald is still in the running to become her nominee as the city’s next police commissioner, amid a report in Texas media that investigators were visiting that state to research his background.

“Mr. Fitzgerald, as you well know, is one of the candidates. There are candidates being vetted across this country,” Pugh said. “We want them thoroughly vetted, whoever it is.”

Pugh shared no other details about the process, saying she didn’t have information on a firm hired to do the investigation or how much the city paid it.

The mayor and members of her team had previously said they expected to name a commissioner by Oct. 31, but she said last week that she had not set a hard deadline.

On Wednesday, Pugh began her regular City Hall news conference by telling reporters she had no name to announce.

“We are still vetting,” she said.

WFAA-TV, the ABC affiliate in Dallas, reported Tuesday that representatives working on behalf of Baltimore were in Fort Worth this week to probe Fitzgerald’s background. The station cited a police union official, who said he met Monday with an investigator, and other unnamed sources.

Baltimore officials have shared little information about the hiring process, but Fitzgerald’s name became public after it was reported on Twitter that he had been chosen. Aides to the Fort Worth mayor ultimately shot down that story, but confirmed Fitzgerald was a candidate.

