Before evening fireworks, Baltimore crews face several fires across the city

Baltimore firefighters responded to several blazes Wednesday across the city’s westside while also preparing to respond to the official Fourth of July fireworks celebration downtown — and unofficial displays elsewhere.

At around 5 p.m. a fire was reported at a three-story vacant building in the 100 block of North Carrollton Avenue.

About three hours later, firefighters were called to a blaze at a middle-of-the-group rowhouse in the 500 block of Brunswick St.

Shortly after, they responded to a fire at a two-story building in the 700 block of North Grantley St.

No injuries were reported at any of the fires and the fires remain under investigation.

But the residents of the Brunswick incident were displaced by the blaze, said Chief Roman Clark.

