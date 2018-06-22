Former 'Public Enemy No. 1' acquitted in 2017 firebombing that killed two teens

A man who was labeled a Public Enemy No. 1 by city police, and who declared his innocence on Facebook after being charged with killing two teens in a firebombing in East Baltimore last year, was acquitted Friday.

As the verdict was read in Baltimore Circuit Court, Antonio T. Wright, 27, wiped away tears and hugged his attorney, Warren Brown.

“I’m elated,” Brown said of the verdict, which cleared Wright of charges including two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder for the firebombing that occurred at a home on Greenmount Avenue on March 18, 2017.

Shi-heem Sholto, 19, and Tyrone James, 17, died in the blaze, and their friend Micha Pinkney, 21, was left in critical condition after jumping onto a sidewalk three floors below to escape the flames. She recovered after months in the hospital.

Pinkney, her sister Mykia Pinkney, 19, and their mother were the state’s key witnesses. Each testified seeing Wright outside the home the evening before the fire. Micha Pinkney had testified she and her sister had heard Wright call across the street to them that “somebody going to get it tonight.”

Assistant state’s attorney Elizabeth Stock called the “heinous actions.” Prosecutors alleged that the attack stemmed from a shooting at the home two days before the fire that injured a friend of the Pinkney sisters.

Charges related to that shooting are still pending against Wright, said Brown, who is not representing him in that case. A trial date is scheduled for July 16, court records show.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who is running for reelection, has touted that her office has previously convicted every Public Enemy No. 1 case that has gone to trial. A spokeswoman for the office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case Friday evening.

During closing arguments Friday, Stock showed jurors pictures of the badly charred home, interspersed with pictures of the home before the fire. As she spoke, some family members of the victims pulled out tissues and gently dabbed their faces.

Brown had argued that the state’s case was weak, and said prosecutors lacked any evidence beyond the family connecting his client to the firebombing — or the earlier shooting.

“What have you heard that he’s the type of person who would do that?” Brown asked jurors.

Brown said the statements made by the Pinkney sisters and their mother contradicted each other, including the clothing they claimed his client was wearing that evening. Mykia Pinkney said she saw Wright in all black clothing, hanging out across the street from the house the evening of the fire, but her sister testified he had been wearing a teal jacket and light blue jeans.

As he spoke, Micha Pinkney held her head down and closed her eyes.

Micha Pinkney had testified that the night of the fire her brothers, ages 9 and 4, and her mother were sleeping on the second floor of the home, while she and her sister were on the third floor. She said her sister and a friend were asleep in a back bedroom on the third floor. They all survived.

Micha Pinkney told jurors that after she jumped from her bedroom, she thought Sholto and James would jump after her. She remained in the hospital for months after, recovering from a cracked her pelvis and having had a portion of her skull replaced.

Authorities had named Wright a "Public Enemy No. 1" and offered a $12,000 reward for information leading to his arrest after the firebombing.

When Wright turned himself in two days after, he proclaimed his innocence while live-streaming on Facebook.

"I did not commit this crime," Wright said. "I won't allow them to bring me in like an animal to portray what y'all saying on TV. ... Y'all judged me before y'all even knew anything. Y'all convicted me off assumption. And I didn't do it."

Wright’s wife, Nicole Edwards, also testified Friday, saying her husband was at their Preston Street home the night of the firebombing. She said she was getting ready for work early in the morning, before the incident, and saw her husband asleep on the couch.

Stock alleged that Edwards was covering for her husband.

Tanisha Hargrove, 18, girlfriend of James — one of the deceased — watched the proceedings. Outside the courtroom, she said James was the type of person who put himself before others. She said he had attended Northwest High School and later took part in a job program.

“It’s still unreal,” Hargrove said.

A woman who identified herself as Sholto’s mother declined to comment, as did Wright’s wife and mother after the verdict.

