Police say man found dead in Northeast Baltimore fire was killed first

An autopsy has found that a man found dead in a fire at a vacant Northeast Baltimore apartment complex was killed first, police disclosed.

Fire officials responding to a fire early Tuesday in the 1200 block of E. Belvedere Avenue, in the Ramblewood neighborhood, said they found a man’s body in the rear of the building.

Police said Wednesday that an autopsy determined the victim, 38-year-old Shamar Poole, died from blunt force trauma.

They believe the man was killed in the 1200 block of Glenhaven Road and moved “under the cloak of darkness” to the Belvedere Avenue apartment building, where his body was found in a rear concrete stairwell that leads to a basement.

Poole’s last known address was in the 2200 block of Ruskin Avenue, on the city’s west side.

No suspects or motive were known, and police did not detail what has led them to believe Poole was killed at a different location than where his body was found.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

