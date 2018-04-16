11 people charged for ties to South Baltimore fentanyl ring, prosecutors announce

Eleven individuals are facing charges for their connection to a South Baltimore drug distribution organization that was responsible for selling fentanyl in the Brooklyn neighborhood, authorities said Monday.

“We were able to successfully take down a drug organization in the Patapsco-Brooklyn neighborhood that was wreaking havoc by distributing fentanyl and fentanyl-heroin mix,” Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said at a news conference Monday when she and partnering agencies announced the drug-related arrests.

Twelve agencies, including Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Howard County police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration were involved in the investigation that resulted in the drug charges and an arrest in a July 2016 homicide. Authorities seized more than 300 grams of fentanyl, illegal firearms and more than $42,000 in cash as a result of the arrests.

“The ability to stop and intercept drug activity, especially the targeting of fentanyl distribution is an integral component to tackling violence,” Mosby said.

The drug investigation evolved from a homicide investigation into the death of 24-year-old Jenna Manuel, who was shot multiple times July 16 while sitting in a vehicle outside her home in the 600 block of Maude Ave. in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood. Mosby said Manuel was shot while her 5-day-old child sat in the car.

The investigation into the South Baltimore drug organization led to both suppliers of fentanyl and dealers who sold the drugs on the street, including one defendant who was incarcerated while helping the drug organization, Deputy State’s Attorney Janice Bledsoe said. The charges did not include manslaughter for overdoses, which prosecutors have considered in other cases.

One of the defendants, Montez “Woo” Chapman, was arrested on Feb. 16 with 100 capsules of fentanyl and cash, she said. After searching his vehicle and home, investigators found a gun, manufacturing equipment, and more than 300 grams of fentanyl and $25,000 in cash, Bledsoe said.

Investigators found additional cash and guns after executing search warrants against other defendants.

Some defendants face between 40 and 50 counts for fentanyl-related charges. Robert “Lil Robbie”/ “Z” King, 19, is charged in Manuel’s death, and he faces 84 total counts. His public defender could not be reached for comment Monday.

Prosecutors would not provide information Monday about why Manuel was targeted.

The charges are also a product of the Baltimore Police Department’s special opioid task force that was created last year, said Baltimore Police Major Chris Jones, the commander of the homicide unit.

During an investigation into an overdose of a Johns Hopkins University student, he said, investigators realized the strong correlation to the opioid distribution and the city’s violence.

Investigators with the police department met with prosecutors and looked at areas where large amount of drugs were recovered and where there was high rates of violence, including Manuel’s murder, Jones said.

DEA Special Agent Todd Edwards said the investigation is an example of how the agency is evolving its investigations by collaborating with local law enforcement and looking at violent crime.

“This problem is not going away,” he said.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5