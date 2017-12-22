Police release video of two suspects in street killing of Fells Point tattoo shop employee

Baltimore Police on Friday released surveillance video of two suspects in the Monday night killing of 43-year-old James Forrester outside the Baltimore Tattoo Museum in Fells Point, where he worked.

Forrester, a local heavy rock musician who worked as a body piercer, had stepped outside the shop in the 1500 block of Eastern Ave. about 7:36 p.m. to call his wife when he was shot in the chest in what police believe was likely an armed robbery attempt, said police spokesman T.J. Smith.

The video was pulled from surveillance cameras in the area, showing two men walking, Smith said. The released video does not show the confrontation with Forrester or Forrester’s shooting.

“They’re not the most perfect pictures, but if you know who these individuals are, you know who they are,” Smith said. “You can tell by their walk, their height, who they’re hanging with, how they wear their clothes and the clothing that they have on.”

With the release of the video, Smith said that there are “two people right now that are going to know their surveillance picture is out there and their behavior is going to become different than it has been the last couple of days.”

He said police “need them off the street.”

Smith asked for anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

