Baltimore Police investigating fatal shooting of local tattoo artist in Fells Point

Baltimore Police are investigating the shooting of a local tattoo artist in Fells Point on Monday evening, they said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call for a reported aggravated assault in the 1500 block of Eastern Ave. about 7:36 p.m. and located an ill or injured man, police said.

Police said 43-year-old James Forrester from Ransom, W.Va., was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later. Forrester’s Facebook page said he is a tattoo artist at the Baltimore Tattoo Museum and a bassist in local bands.

An autopsy performed at the medical examiner’s office Tuesday found Forrester had been shot once in the chest.

No arrest had been made as of Tuesday morning. Detectives are attempting to locate witnesses and view video footage to identify a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

This story will be updated.

