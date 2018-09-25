Baltimore's homicide rate is highest among United States' big cities

Baltimore has the worst homicide rate among the nation’s big cities, according to crime data released Monday by the FBI.

The finding confirms a report released by USA Today earlier this year that named Baltimore “the nation’s most dangerous city.”

There were 342 homicides in Baltimore last year, 56 per 100,000 people who live in the city. That’s the highest rate of any American city with more than 500,000 people, according to the FBI report.

Detroit was next, with 40 homicides per 100,000 people, followed by Memphis, Tenn. (28 per 100,000), Chicago (24 per 100,000), Philadelphia (20 per 100,000) and Milwaukee (20 per 100,000).

Many smaller cities reported an even higher homicide rate than Baltimore. St. Louis, which has a population of just over 300,000, had 205 homicides — a rate of 66 per 100,000.



Worse yet, East St. Louis, a city of fewer than 27,000 people, had 30 homicides , a rate of 111 per 100,000. Wadesboro, N.C., a city of just 5,413 people, had six homicides, giving it a rate equal to that of East St. Louis.



However, the violent crime rate across the nation decreased nearly 1 percent when compared with 2016 data, the FBI said. Additionally, the rate of property crimes declined by 3.6 percent.



The data are presented in the 2017 edition of the FBI’s annual Crime in the United States report, which relies on data reported by local law enforcement agencies.



So far this year, homicides are down in Baltimore 16 percent from last year, according to data posted , according to Open Baltimore, a website operated by the city. There have been 216 homicides in Baltimore this year.



