Woman fatally stabbed in Northeast Baltimore, juvenile relative taken into custody

A woman died after being stabbed at a home in Northeast Baltimore on Friday afternoon, according to Baltimore Police.

Police officers were called to a home in the 5600 block of Tramore Avenue in the Hamilton Hills neighborhood at 12:36 p.m., where they found a 30-year-old woman who had been stabbed.

She was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

A juvenile relative was taken into custody as a “person of interest,” police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or to text a tip to police at 443-902-4824. Tips also can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

