Five shot, two fatally, in Baltimore on Thursday

Five men were shot — two fatally, with a third left in critical condition — in West Baltimore on Thursday.

Three of the shootings took place in the city’s Coppin Heights neighborhood. Around 2:45 p.m., a 27 year-old man was found by police at the 1600 block of Moreland Ave. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Police said two other men were shot in the same neighborhood, in the 1700 block of Ruxton. The first victim, a 32 year-old man, was shot in the leg and walked in to an area hospital, where patrol officers from the Central District located him around 6 p.m. Less than an hour later, police located the second victim, a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the thigh, at a hospital in the Northern District.

Two other incidents Thursday evening took place in the city’s South West area.

At about 5 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of Carroll Street in Pigtown, where they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several hours later, Southern District patrol officers responded to the 1000 block of Hollins Street, where they found a man who had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition. Due to the victim's injuries, homicide detectives have been notified.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup