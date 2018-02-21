3 killed, 1 injured in separate shooting incidents in West Baltimore on Wednesday

While the top brass of the Baltimore Police department gathered in City Hall on Wednesday for the confirmation hearing of acting commissioner Darryl De Sousa, detectives were busy responding to shootings around West Baltimore.

Police said three men were killed and a teenager was wounded in four separate incidents throughout the day.

The first shooting took place in Upton around 1:30 p.m., police said. A 32-year-old man died after being shot in the 500 block of McMechen Street.

Just before 8 p.m., a 16-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 100 block of Mount Street in Franklin Square. Police said he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Minutes later, a man was shot dead in the 3800 block of Oakford Avenue in Dolfield. The victim’s body could be seen under a white sheet in the middle of pavement. Rain fell intermittently as detectives checked the scene for possible evidence. Officers could be seen going door to door, and one resident told them she heard “no less than five” shots.

At 9 p.m., an officer was on patrol when he found a shooting victim in the 200 block of N. Payson Street in Penrose. The man was taken to the hospital and died there from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.