Baltimore police: Two dead, four injured Saturday after apparent arson

A fire that police said appears to be linked to a shooting two days before killed two people and injured four Saturday morning in East Baltimore.

The fire — which police and fire officials characterized as suspicious — ripped through a three-story rowhouse at 1233 W. Greenmount Ave. in the Johnston Square neighborhood, leaving eight people trapped inside.

"The individuals inside the home were apparently targeted," police spokesman T.J. Smith said. "It seems quite obvious at this point that the fire was deliberately set. But until we make that definitive link, we're still investigating."

About 10:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the same block and found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin.

A preliminary investigation showed the man and his family were going into a home when a masked suspect came out of an alley and opened fire before fleeing, police said. The wounded man ran for safety into the rowhouse that was the scene of Saturday's fire.

"There are psycho predators who are out there killing people and who have to be held accountable," Smith said.

"They went under cover of darkness while a family was in their home sleeping and lit a fire. They could potentially have killed eight people."

It was unclear whether two fatalities were teenagers, as police originally indicated.

"One of the bodies that we pulled out of that house was large, and one was small," Fire Department Capt. Mike Roth said.

Roth said that a dog brought to the scene detected the presence of a chemical often found in accelerant, as well as in such commonplace household items as lacquer.

Roth said that by the time firefighters reached the second floor of the burning building, two people were already dead.

Fatal Fire Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun Investigators are on the scene of a fire in the 1200 block of Greenmount Ave., where two people died early Saturday morning. Investigators are on the scene of a fire in the 1200 block of Greenmount Ave., where two people died early Saturday morning. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

A woman who attempted to flee the flames by leaping from a third-floor window about 30 feet to the sidewalk below was seriously injured.

Four people, including the woman, were being treated at area hospitals but were expected to survive, Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said. Two were being treated at Johns Hopkins Children's Center, though Adams did not confirm any of the identities of the victims.

Two other people ran out of the burning building before firefighters arrived and were not injured.

The blaze broke out at 4:57 a.m. on the ground floor, fire officials said, and within minutes, the whole building was engulfed in flames.

About a dozen firetrucks responded to the single alarm fire and had flames under control by 5:20 a.m., Roth said.

The fire did not spread to adjoining buildings.

"I don't like it that children were living there," said a neighbor, Charles Chapman, 73. "They don't deserve this. They didn't do nothing wrong."

Fatal Fire Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun An ATF investigator works with a dog as they search the scene of a fire in the 1200 block of Greenmount Ave., where two people died early Saturday morning. An ATF investigator works with a dog as they search the scene of a fire in the 1200 block of Greenmount Ave., where two people died early Saturday morning. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Smith said that police were combing through video surveillance of the area, hoping to find something useful they can release to the public. In addition to the Baltimore police arson squad, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also is investigating.

Anyone with information about the blaze is urged to call police at 443-902-4284, 866-7LOCKUP or 410-396-2100.

Adams said that if the medical examiner determines that both victims died as a result of the blaze, they would be Baltimore's 14th and 15th fire fatalities for 2017.

Johnston Square resident Bruce Brown said he was listening to the radio Saturday morning in his apartment when he learned that a fire had killed two of his neighbors just hours earlier, and went to the rowhouse to pay his respects.

"They didn't have to die like that," he said. "It's a hell of a way to go."

Mayor Catherine Pugh arrived at the scene Saturday morning. She urged all city residents to have smoke detectors installed and to have a planned escape route.

"Any death is heartbreaking," she said. "We live day by day. I hope that all of Baltimore prays for the victims, for their families and for our city."

