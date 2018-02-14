Driver dead, passenger hospitalized after stolen car crashes in Reisterstown

A driver is dead and a passenger hospitalized after the car they were riding in crashed Wednesday afternoon in Reisterstown, according to Baltimore County police.

The car, a 2000 Jeep Cherokee, crashed head-on into a tree on Tufton Avenue near Dover Road just before 4 p.m. Police said they later learned that the car had been reported stolen from Baltimore City.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as Ryan Anthony Morgereth, 29, of the 1300 block of W. 37th St. Police were unable to determine the identity of the female passenger, who was flown by Maryland State Police Medevac to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that could help the Baltimore County police crash investigation team identify the passenger is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

