Baltimore police investigating fatal crash over the weekend

Two people have been taken into custody and police are investigating after a car crash over the weekend killed a 73-year-old man.

Baltimore police said that officers from Baltimore County had attempted to pull over a Ford Focus on Saturday morning around 11:45 a.m. The car didn’t stop and, minutes later, collided with a pickup truck on the 1400 block of Annapolis Road in Southwest Baltimore. The Ford Focus then hit a Toyota Camry, police said.

The driver of the pickup, identified as 73-year-old Bernhard Lindemann Jr. of Pasadena was taken to the hospital where he later died. The driver of the Toyota Camry was unharmed.

Both the driver, a 30-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 32-year-old man, of the Ford Focus were later taken into custody.

Detectives from the Baltimore Police CRASH Team are continuing to investigate this incident and are working with the Baltimore County Police Department during the investigation.

