One man dead, second injured in Essex home invasion, Baltimore County police say

One man died and a second was injured in a home invasion in Essex on Tuesday morning, Baltimore County police said.

Officers were called at 4:44 a.m. to the 800 block of Arncliffe Road for a shooting. At the scene, police said officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound just outside the home and another man shot inside.

The man who was found outside was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. The man found inside the home was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said detectives believe this was a targeted home invasion robbery.

No additional details were immediately available.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5