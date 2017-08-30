8th Baltimore police officer indicted in federal racketeering case, accused of robbing residents

An eighth Baltimore police officer has been indicted on federal racketeering charges, with federal prosecutors alleging he “stole money from victims, some of whom had not committed crimes, swore out false affidavits and submitted false official incident reports.”

He did so while overseeing and covering for other officers committing similar crimes, the prosecutors alleged.

Sgt. Thomas Allers, 49, of Linthicum Heights, a member of the Baltimore Police Department since 1996, was arrested Wednesday on nine counts of robbery and extortion, after his Aug. 24 indictment was unsealed.

Allers oversaw the Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, a special unit that investigated gun crimes, from 2013 until mid-2016. Seven other members of the unit were indicted in March on similar racketeering charges, accused of robbing people, filing false court paperwork and submitting fraudulent overtime claims.

Prosecutors allege that Allers — who did not have an attorney listed in online court records — stole more than $90,000 in a series of robberies, and that one resident he stole from was subsequently shot and killed “because he could not repay a drug-related debt.”

They also allege Allers covered for the other indicted officers by filing false incident reports, and “obstructed law enforcement by alerting other members of the [gun task force] about potential investigations of their criminal conduct.”

“As disheartening as the conduct outlined in this indictment may be, the community needs to have confidence that dedicated law enforcement will not tolerate it,” acting Maryland U.S. Attorney Stephen M. Schenning said in a statement.

“I condemn any and all criminal activity that erodes our trust with the community,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said in a statement. “We are and have been embedded with the FBI/Baltimore field office’s Public Corruption Task Force. This partnership ensures that police officers that commit criminal misconduct will face the certainty of accountability.”

Allers left the Gun Trace Task Force in June 2016 and was assigned to a Drug Enforcement Administration task force, the DEA confirmed. He left the task force around March, when the members of his former unit were indicted.

Allers made a salary of $93,244 in 2016, though he took home $119,993 with overtime pay, according to a city salary database. In 1997, when Allers was a 28-year-old patrolman in the Southern District with just nine months on the force, he fatally shot a 40-year-old man who police said lunged for Allers’ weapon after stabbing two women inside a rowhouse.

Two of the seven officers indicted in March have pleaded guilty to the charges against them. Others have pleaded not guilty. Two have scheduled rearraignments, where they could change their not-guilty pleas to guilty pleas. One has not entered a plea.

The March indictments led Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office to drop 77 criminal cases that relied on the testimony of the officers, and more than 100 are currently under review.

Mosby’s office could not immediately be reached for comment about the indictment of the eighth officer, and whether it would lead to additional dropped cases against criminal defendants in the city.

In announcing the indictment, federal prosecutors in Schenning’s office outlined several incidents in which they allege Allers committed crimes.

In one incident, while serving a search warrant at a Baltimore home in early April 2015, prosecutors said Allers and other officers found $6,000 that was “a combination of money that the homeowners had made buying and selling used cars and a tax refund the wife had received.”

Prosecutors said Allers and the other officers stole $5,700, and “then filed a false incident report stating that only $233 had been seized.”

In another incident in early March 2016, prosecutors allege Allers and other officers executed another search warrant in Baltimore at the home of a resident who “had $200 in her purse, which her daughter had received the previous day during her birthday party, $900 to pay her rent for that month, $300 to pay down the amount of money she owed Baltimore Gas & Electric for utilities and $8,000 which was the proceeds of drug sales.”

Prosecutors say Allers “approved the false report that stated that only $1,624 had been seized from home, when in fact, he had stolen more than $7,000.”

In a third incident in late April 2016, prosecutors allege Allers and other officers “robbed a residence” after arresting a person who lived there.

”Allers approved a false incident report which failed to report that any money had been taken from the residence, when in fact he and his co-conspirators stole more than $10,000,” prosecutors said. “Following this robbery, one of the residents was shot and killed because he could not repay a drug-related debt.”

The alleged crimes occurred at a time of intense scrutiny of the Baltimore Police Department, when U.S. Department of Justice investigators were reviewing the department’s actions and policies. Last summer, the Justice Department reported that city officers practiced discriminatory and unconstitutional policing that included conducting unlawful stops and using excessive force, particularly in poor, predominantly black neighborhoods. The city is now under a consent decree mandating sweeping police reforms.

In recent weeks, the Police Department has also been dealing with the fallout from a series of body-camera videos that prosecutors and defense attorneys have flagged as questionable. Defense attorneys have suggested that some of the videos show officers planting drugs on criminal defendants, though police deny those accusations. Prosecutors have already dropped or are reviewing hundreds of criminal cases related to the officers involved in those videos as well.

Allers could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted on the charges. He was scheduled to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon.

This article will be updated.

