Eight people, including two teens, wounded in four shootings in Baltimore late Monday

Eight people — including two teenage boys — were wounded in four separate shootings in Baltimore on Monday night, according to Baltimore Police.

The four men, two women and two 17-year-old boys have a range of injuries, and are “varying from critical [condition] to stable and soon to be released,” said T.J. Smith, a police spokesman.

The gunfire — which included two triple shootings on the city’s west side — occurred between 9:15 p.m. and 11:45 p.m., and followed a weekend of violence in which seven people were shot — two fatally — between Friday and Sunday.

Smith said police are “obviously concerned” about the spike in violence and are responding to it.

“Between the weekend and last night, every commander was on conference calls and at work as part of an all-out strategy,” Smith said. “There have been extra deployments placed on the streets in general, and people can ride around in the city and see that.”

One of the triple shootings occurred in the Penrose neighborhood in West Baltimore, which had a homicide over the weekend and another non-fatal shooting last week. The other triple shooting occurred not far away, in the city’s Allendale neighborhood.

Smith said police were paying close attention to the neighborhood on Monday, but “unfortunately last night some motivated bad guys were able to get through those deployments.”

For months, Baltimore has seen violent crime trending below where it was at the same time last year, but above the five-year average for violence. Smith said the string of shootings in recent days shows the “propensity for retaliatory violence” in Baltimore once bullets start flying.

The shooting began at 9:15 p.m. with a triple shooting in the 3600 block of Mulberry St., in Allendale, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach, a 26-year-old man was shot in the body, and a 27-year-old woman was shot in the chest, police said. All three were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

About 9:50 p.m., a 23-year-old man was found shot in the back in the 2300 block of Bryant Ave., still on the west side but farther north, in the city’s Parkview/Woodbrook neighborhood, police said. He was transported to an area hospital.

About 11:39 p.m., the second triple shooting of the night occurred in the 1900 block of Penrose Ave., in Penrose, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the body, a 49-year-old man was shot in the cheek, and a 49-year-old woman was shot in the neck, police said. All were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

About 11:46 p.m., officers located a 17-year-old boy who arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the cheek, police said.

A preliminary investigation “revealed that the victim was walking Southbound on Broadway from North Avenue” on the east side of the city “when he heard several gunshots,” police said.

“The victim attempted to flee the location but was shot in the left cheek.”

Smith said police are hopeful that all eight victims will survive their injuries.

Anyone with information in the shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

