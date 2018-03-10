News Maryland Crime

Edgewood man dies after accidentally shooting himself, Harford sheriff's office says

Kevin Rector
A 28-year-old Edgewood man died after accidentally shooting himself late Friday night, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found Tryon Aldo Vice suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg after responding to a reported shooting at a home in the 900 block of Woodbridge Court at about 11:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said Saturday.

Vice was pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

“Initial investigation, based on evidence found at the scene, has led detectives to believe Mr. Vice died of a single, accidental, self-inflicted, gunshot wound to his upper leg,” the sheriff’s office said.

