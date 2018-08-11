Two men wounded in double shooting in East Baltimore, police say

Two men were shot and wounded in East Baltimore on Saturday evening, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting about 6:26 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Eager St., in the city’s Gay Street neighborhood, and found a 35-year-old man shot in the foot and a 33-year-old man shot in the leg, police said.

The men were transported to local hospitals for treatment, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun