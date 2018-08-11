News Maryland Crime

Two men wounded in double shooting in East Baltimore, police say

Two men were shot and wounded in East Baltimore on Saturday evening, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting about 6:26 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Eager St., in the city’s Gay Street neighborhood, and found a 35-year-old man shot in the foot and a 33-year-old man shot in the leg, police said.

The men were transported to local hospitals for treatment, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

