Officer wounded in Dundalk shootout released from hospital, police say

A police officer wounded during a June 7 shootout in Dundalk was released from the hospital and is recovering from her injuries, Baltimore County police spokeswoman Elise Armacost said.

Officer First Class Slocum, a 13-year veteran of the county police, was shot twice in the lower body during an exchange of gunfire between police and an armed robbery suspect. She was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment and initially listed in serious condition.

Baltimore County police do not publicly release the full names of officers in these cases, citing an agreement with the police union.

Armacost said there is no update on the status of a 21-year-old female bystander who was also shot during the incident. Her name was not released, and she was expected to survive her injuries.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Dundalk Avenue at about 2:49 p.m. June 7 for a report of an armed robbery in progress. When officers confronted the suspect — 35-year-old Blaine Robert Erb, of no fixed address — he opened fire on police, resulting in a shootout that left Erb dead on a nearby lawn, police said.

This incident, which was captured on video and posted to Facebook, is still under investigation, Armacost added.

